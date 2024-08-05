Former NFL GM says Travis Hunter is "undisciplined" as two-way talent
Travis Hunter has certainly garnered a lot of attention. Often hailed for his talents and compared to his coach, Deion Sanders, for his exceptional skills on both sides of the ball, Hunter's journey under Coach Prime is not all smooth sailing. One of the significant issues the two-way star faces is discipline, according to one analyst. It's a crucial area that he needs to work on to fully realize his potential.
Rick Spielman provided his assessment that might be hard for some to accept. While acknowledging Hunter’s unique abilities, the former NFL general manager highlighted the lack of discipline in his play.
"He is a little bit I don't want to call him Gunslinger; he plays with some savvy but so undisciplined," Spielman said during the NFL on CBS podcast.
Despite comparing Hunter to a young Deion Sanders, Spielman pointed out that Hunter's technique often seems more suited to street ball rather than structured play. This lack of discipline could hinder Hunter's transition to the next level, despite his undeniable talent and versatility.
Coach Prime has taken steps to shield Hunter from unnecessary harm. Understanding the vital role Hunter plays in the team, Sanders implemented a no-contact rule during practices to protect his star player. This rule isn't unique to Hunter alone; it extends to Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, highlighting Coach Prime's approach to safeguarding the two biggest players.
"We in pads, we having contact. Take care of your guys. Like I am going to tell you, don't touch the receivers. Do not get near the QB and leave Travis alone," Sanders instructed his team.
This directive is partly in response to Hunter's lacerated liver he sustained in a game against Colorado State last season, which underscored the necessity of preserving his health.
The urgency to protect him has only intensified with recent events with two Buffs players retiring from football. Sanders is keen to avoid a similar fate for Hunter, recognizing the importance of maintaining the health and longevity of his players. This protective stance not only aims to keep Hunter in peak physical condition but also ensures he remains a crucial asset to the Colorado's lineup.
While Hunter's immense talent is undeniable, his path to greatness is marred by so-called issues that need to be addressed before heading to the NFL. Coach Prime's protective measures reflect both a recognition of Hunter's value and an understanding of the need to manage his development carefully. As he continues to grow under Sanders' guidance, finding the balance between his raw talent and disciplined play will be key to his future success.