Three Future Stars In Colorado Buffaloes' Nearly-Complete High School Recruiting Class
Although small, the Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 high school recruiting class doesn't lack talented players capable of making an immediate impact in Boulder next season.
As of Sunday, 10 class of 2026 commits are expected to make things official with the Buffs this upcoming week during the early signing period, which runs from Wednesday through Friday. The 10-member class currently ranks No. 103 nationally and No. 15 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.
Coach Deion Sanders' nearly complete class includes three offensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, one wide receiver and a defensive lineman. Two of the 10 are four-star prospects in the eyes of 247Sports.
Coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on his recruiting approach while speaking with the media earlier this week.
"You got to figure out the strategy of where do you want to go? How do you want to get it?" Sanders said. "The strategy a year ago was the same strategy as last year. You hit on your portal guys. You hit on your freshman guys. This year, you hit on your freshman to me — some of them — and you missed on your portal. So that's why we're sitting where we're sitting. It's not like you didn't have a strategic plan. You had a strategic plan. You missed it... I'm going to take responsibility."
Below are three class of 2026 commits with star potential:
Wide Receiver Christian Ward
Colorado has struck it rich with IMG Academy products over the past two years, highlighted by linemen Jordan Seaton, Cash Cleveland, Alexander McPherson and London Merritt. If he indeed sings this week, three-star wide receiver Christian Ward has all the talent to become the next former IMG standout to shine with the Buffs.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Ward originally hails from Carrollton, Georgia, and grew up close with Colorado freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis. The two attended different high schools in Georgia, but their connection could lead to some future success in Boulder.
"I'd say I'm a competitor first. I want to win every rep," Ward told BuffStampede.com. "I take a lot of pride in my route running, my ability to make plays after the catch, and just being reliable when the ball comes my way. I also think my work ethic and consistency are things that separate me."
Safety Preston Ashley
Mississippi safety Preston Ashley is one of two four-star prospects committed to Colorado. In 40 career games at Brandon High School, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder totaled 203 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and 14 passes defended, per MaxPreps.
A productive high school career doesn't always translate to the Division I level, but Ashley's speed and playmaking ability make him an intriguing name to watch next season.
Linebacker Carson Crawford
A four-star prospect from Carthage, Texas, Carson Crawford is the highest-rated prospect in the class, and for good reason. Crawford has totaled 97 tackles, including 16 for a loss, and six sacks for Carthage High School, which is headed to the Texas 4A D2 state quarterfinals.
Crawford is a winner who could see immediate playing time at linebacker next season with Martavius French, Jeremiah Brown and Shaun Myers all leaving.