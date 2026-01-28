One Trap Game on Colorado's Schedule That Could Make or Break the Season

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a pivotal season under coach Deion Sanders as the program looks to rebound from a disappointing 3-9 finish. The schedule was officially released last week, and it offers little margin for error.

The path back to relevance does not appear easy for a Buffaloes team facing another demanding slate.

Sanders enters his fourth season in Boulder with a 16-21 overall record and no shortage of challenges ahead. The schedule features difficult non-conference matchups and a lengthy Big 12 stretch that could test Colorado’s depth and consistency as the season wears on.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

One game that stands out as a potential trap is the Buffaloes’ trip to Stillwater to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This is not the same Mike Gundy-led program Big 12 teams have grown accustomed to, as the Cowboys turn the page under newly hired coach Eric Morris.

With Morris bringing a high-powered offense from North Texas, the Cowboys have the look of a dark horse capable of catching teams off guard. If Colorado is not fully locked in, that trip to Stillwater is the type of game that can quietly shift the direction of the Buffaloes’ season.

MORE: Colorado Transfer Receiver Adds New Dimension to Buffaloes Offense

MORE: Deion Sanders Causes Controversy with Fines for Colorado Players

MORE: The Most Impactful Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Why Oklahoma State Is One of Colorado’s Most Dangerous Trap Games

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green head coach Eric Morris stands on the sidelines against the South Florida Bulls during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Big 12 is as balanced as it has been in years, and after a three-win season, the Buffaloes enter the conference viewed near the bottom of the standings. Oklahoma State sits in a similar tier, but the Cowboys took a much bigger step forward this offseason than Colorado did.

Both programs turned over more than half of their rosters, but Oklahoma State’s additions stand out. Morris quickly upgraded the offense by adding transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins from the Mean Green.

Morris’ offense has the potential to light up the scoreboard, which could be a major problem for a Colorado defense that lost most of its starters this offseason.

That’s exactly why this matchup sets up as a trap game for the Buffaloes. Even with limited projected wins on the schedule, this game feels like a coin flip on paper, yet the Cowboys’offensive upside and overall talent give them the edge.

If the Buffaloes treat this as a matchup between two rebuilding teams, it’s the type of road game that can quickly swing the direction of the Buffaloes’ season.

Why Deion Sanders Needs a Bounce-Back Season at Colorado

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After last season, it looked like the Buffaloes were starting to build something lasting. That optimism faces a test now, because Sanders needs to start turning potential into wins.

With two losing seasons in three years, questions about his job security are real. This year could determine whether the Buffaloes stay fully committed to his plan or start looking at other options.

For a program that struggled before Sanders arrived, some progress is expected, and another losing season would fall short of the standard entering his fourth year. The team can’t rely on early momentum alone anymore.

Sanders was a big investment for Colorado, and the pressure to deliver will only grow. This season is a turning point for both him and the program.

How Sanders handles roster turnover, leadership changes, and high expectations could decide his future in Boulder.