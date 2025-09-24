Deion Sanders Strengthens Key Recruiting Pipeline With Christian Ward's Colorado Commitment
One of coach Deion Sanders' most valuable recruiting pipelines grew stronger on Wednesday as class of 2026 wide receiver Christian Ward announced his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes.
Originally from Carrollton, Georgia, Ward transferred to the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida ahead of his senior season, following in the footsteps of countless other highly-ranked prospects. Colorado has secured a few major commitments from IMG Academy under "Coach Prime," including sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and freshmen defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson. Tight end Charlie Williams also closed his prep career at IMG.
Ward received an offer from Colorado in July and visited Boulder earlier this month for CU's Week 2 game against the Delaware Blue Hens. The three-star prospect ultimately chose the Buffs over the Arizona State Sun Devils, Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide and several other Power Four offers.
Christian Ward Commits To Colorado
Ward becomes Colorado's 13th class of 2026 commitment and the second in as many days, joining Alabama four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin.
“Just the way they show love to my family,” Ward told Rivals of his commitment. “All the coaches and staff. I feel connected with all of them. The receiver coaches I liked the way they push their receivers and it’s different and they have a lot of experience... I want to be pushed by the best and hopefully make it to the next level and I feel like it’s the right choice to go to Colorado and play for the best coaching staff.”
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Ward is the first wide receiver to join Colorado's 2026 recruiting class.
Ward, the No. 79 wide receiver in his class (247Sports composite rankings), became friends with Colorado freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis while growing up in Carrollton, Georgia.
Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments, Ranking
According to 247Sports, Colorado's 2026 recruiting class now ranks No. 67 nationally and 14th in the Big 12 Conference. The 13-member class had ranked last in the conference prior to Ruffin and Ward's commitments.
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
- Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
- Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
- Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)
- Three-star offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
- Three-star offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)
- Four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin (Bessemer, Alabama)
- Three-star wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)