Georgia Tech's Brent Key Sends Message To Deion Sanders Ahead Of Opener
College football’s return is just around the corner, but this week, a moment away from the field captured the national spotlight.
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed that he had quietly battled and overcome bladder cancer and would resume his full coaching duties as fall camp begins in Boulder.
His words quickly drew support from across the college football world, with fans, players, and coaches praising his transparency and resilience. The outpouring reflected the respect Sanders commands both as a coach and as a cultural icon.
During a press conference in Atlanta on Tuesday, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key offered his own heartfelt message to Sanders: “I wish him a full recovery, a speedy recovery,” Key said.
“I admire the courage it takes to come out and talk about that in public and encourage other people to get themselves checked and tested. I mean, it hits home with a lot of people, I'm sure. So I really look forward to him being on the other sideline in a month from now. But glad to see he's pushed through it. The grit and toughness that he has, I mean that’s why the team plays the way they do.”
Sanders’ announcement included personal details about his journey, including a 25-pound weight loss and surgery to remove his bladder. The NFL Hall of Famer explained that he chose to share his story to raise awareness and encourage others to be proactive about their health.
Key’s comments reflected not just professional courtesy, but a deeper understanding of the physical and mental toll the job can take, and the strength it requires to keep leading through adversity.
Buffaloes Back on the Field
On Tuesday, Colorado held its first official day of fall camp. "Coach Prime" returned to the field for the first time in weeks, leading drills, overseeing scrimmage reps, and reuniting with players and staff at Folsom Field.
After a demanding offseason of conditioning under head strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, the Buffs looked energized, competitive, and locked in. Footage from Well Off Media showed players flying around the field, taking instructions well, and competing with intensity.
While fans got a preview during the spring game, it also marked the first true glimpse of how this year’s team is shaping up without former stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, both now in the NFL.
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will be tasked with developing freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis while maximizing the potential of dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter, along with returning playmakers like wide receivers Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller.
Defensively, the Buffs return standout corners DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge, as well as a deep, experienced defensive line, which has already created an early buzz in camp with returners like Arden Walker, Sam Okunlola, Keaten Wade, and Amari McNeill.
Countdown to Week 1
Colorado opens the season on August 29 against Georgia Tech in Boulder. It marks the start of "Coach Prime's" third year at the helm, and a major early test for a Colorado team looking to develop a new identity in 2025.
"Coach Prime" has set the tone, returning to the program with clarity, purpose, and a renewed determination. Now, the stage is set for an emotional and high-stakes season opener in Boulder.