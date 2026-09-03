Georgia Tech's Tawfiq Thomas Sends Strong Message to Colorado Before Facing Former Team
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The season opener against Georgia Tech has plenty of intrigue already with it being a rematch from last year’s dramatic matchup. Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas has added to the list of storylines ahead of this game, sending a message to his former Colorado teammates on social media.
The new Yellow Jacket posted an Instagram story featuring himself in his Georgia Tech uniform with a blunt message in the top right corner reading, “I don’t give no [expletive emoji], I want revenge.”
During Georgia Tech’s victory over Colorado last year, Thomas watched from the Buffaloes sideline, but it now seems like he is more than ready to show his skills against his former team.
A Personal Rematch for Tawfiq Thomas
Former Colorado defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas has history with the team after spending his past two years in Boulder. This is more than just another game on the schedule for him. He knows the program and has played alongside some of his opponents in Thursday’s intense matchup.
The former Buffalo’s decision to transfer represents one of the most talked about topics in modern-day college football. The transfer portal has made it increasingly common for players to compete against their former schools and in Thomas’ case just a few months after leaving it.
For the new Yellow Jacket, the circumstances seem to have added more motivation and a chip on his shoulder. The simple “I want revenge” statement at the end of his message is riveting and fans will surely be paying extra attention to his game tonight.
For Colorado, there is an obvious challenge which is to prevent any upper hand he may have from knowing the playbook and system the past two years. Luckily for the Buffs, the team is breaking in a new offensive and defensive coordinator against Georiga Tech.
The words were publicly written for everyone to see. Now, Thomas has the opportunity to back them up on the field but the Buffaloes have every opportunity to stop him.
Tawfiq Thomas Brings Experience and Production to Georgia Tech
Despite Thomas’ Instagram story post bringing attracting attention, there is more to his story and background than just his “revenge” message. The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle brings a few years of college football experience to the Yellow Jackets. Previously, he has played for both Colorado and Louisville.
Thomas began his collegiate career at Louisville where he appeared in 22 games over the course of two years. Throughout his time with the Cardinals he recorded 12 total tackles as he gained valuable experience on the defensive line. After Louisville is when he transferred to Colorado where his role and production increased.
During the 2024 season, Thomas played in all 13 games for coach Deion Sanders. The former Buffalo finished that season with 18 tackles, 13 being solo, along with 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.
Thomas’ 2025 season was unfortunately cut short by an injury. Despite the injury, Thomas still made an impact recording 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. In addition to that, he recorded a quarterback hurry. Thomas also played 95 snaps during those four games and stood as one of Colorado’s highest-graded defenders before the end of his season.
Overall, Thomas has racked up 535 defensive snaps throughout his college career, providing Georgia Tech with an experienced interior defensive lineman.
All of this experience could be especially valuable as Thomas enters his first season with Georgia Tech. The program brought him in as part of an effort to strengthen its defensive line. His size, past production and previous Power Four experience give him an opportunity to hold a very important, impactful role for this current Georgia Tech team.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23