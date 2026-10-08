Grading Each Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Position Group Through Five Games

The Colorado Buffaloes came close to landing at 1-4 overall through the first five games of 2026. But defense, then a pivotal special teams stop, prevented a season-opening loss to Georgia Tech.

Still, Colorado heads into the bye week dealing with a "sky's falling" narrative. Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff must address some needed changes amid the current three-game losing streak.

But in all likelihood, defense won't be changed much. That's risen as a strength in taking a close dive at what defensive coordinator Chris Marve and the defenders have done. Time to hand out grades for each position group.

Defensive Line: A-

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This unit watched run offenses wear down the trenches. Then struggle to counter with a pass rush.

Times are different with this trench unit. And it all starts in the edge rush room.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monmouth transfer Lamont Lester Jr. exploded onto the scene with his three-sack night versus the Yellow Jackets, surpassing last season's top sack mark by Arden Walker in just one game. But North Dakota State transfer Toby Anene has become just as effective.

Yet the closet Most Valuable Player candidate so far is Santana Hopper, who has slid inside and is wrecking havoc. Texas Tech even struggled to contain Hopper despite the 29-7 Buffaloes loss, as the Tulane transfer delivered an astonishing 5.5 tackles for a loss.

Colorado is still lacking key depth at defensive tackle, hence why Hopper moved down the line amid a crowded edge rush room. But interior defensive lineman Dylan Manuel has quietly stepped up, while another edge rusher has helped provide length inside in 6-5 Quency Wiggins. But Colorado's reasoning for staying in games starts with this unit.

Linebackers: B+

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass as Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron (44) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders raved about the linebackers before the season, zeroing in on Gideon Lampron becoming the "dog" of this group.

The Dayton and Bowling Green transfer Lampron has proven to be as good as advertised, through his 38 tackles to lead the 'backers. But he's not the only imapct transfer here.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) breaks a tackle in the air by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau (17) as defensive back Boo Carter (6) closes in during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ex-Texas linebacker Liona Lefau has surpassed the 30-tackle mark through five games. He's now on pace to surpass the 70-tackle mark for the first time in his college career.

But the linebacker room sustained a huge blow in losing Tyler Martinez for the season with an injury. So the depth will get tested moving ahead. It'll now mean walk-on Gage Goldberg or Carson Crawford must step up big.

Overall, the linebackers would be the strength of this defense if it weren't for the defensive line. They're a big reason why Colorado has delivered multiple three-and-outs and have allowed a 37.5 percent third down conversion rate.

Cornerbacks: B-

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) makes a touchdown catch against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feels like this unit can become better. But the cornerback room has proven to be in better shape compared to last season.

Having Boo Carter and Cree Thomas helps. Carter has shown his versatility especially as an active blitzer. Thomas has shown solid man coverage ability despite having an early penchant for holds.

But the depth outside of Carter and Thomas must become addressed. Marve needs a third cornerback to step up following the removal of Jah Jah Boyd.

Safeties: B

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (6) hurdles Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Naeten Mitchell (4) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The safety room has witnessed another non-Power Four transfer emerge here. New Mexico State transfer Naeten Mitchell has emerged as a sure tackler.

But Randon Fontenette has stepped up big as Colorado's leading tackler. Marve clearly feels immensely comfortable with Fontenette playing closer to them line of scrimmage and moonlighting as a closet linebacker. His downhill physicality has handed the Buffaloes a new tone setter on defense.

Colorado needs a stronger third safety option moving ahead, though. Perhaps Ben Finneseth fills that void there.

Special Teams: D-

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minus the epic Carter field goal block to start the season, there's not much higlights here on special teams.

Colorado not have a true special teams coach has left an impact. Even placekicker Elliot Arnold had delivered mixed results, including missing one field goal from the 20 to 29-yard range.

Worse for Colorado is that not a single kickoff returner is averaging 20 yards per return. Even punt returns haven't fielded much results, with Carter delivering the longest return at eight yards.

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