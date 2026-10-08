Grading Each Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Position Group Through Five Games
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The Colorado Buffaloes came close to landing at 1-4 overall through the first five games of 2026. But defense, then a pivotal special teams stop, prevented a season-opening loss to Georgia Tech.
Still, Colorado heads into the bye week dealing with a "sky's falling" narrative. Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff must address some needed changes amid the current three-game losing streak.
But in all likelihood, defense won't be changed much. That's risen as a strength in taking a close dive at what defensive coordinator Chris Marve and the defenders have done. Time to hand out grades for each position group.
Defensive Line: A-
This unit watched run offenses wear down the trenches. Then struggle to counter with a pass rush.
Times are different with this trench unit. And it all starts in the edge rush room.
Monmouth transfer Lamont Lester Jr. exploded onto the scene with his three-sack night versus the Yellow Jackets, surpassing last season's top sack mark by Arden Walker in just one game. But North Dakota State transfer Toby Anene has become just as effective.
Yet the closet Most Valuable Player candidate so far is Santana Hopper, who has slid inside and is wrecking havoc. Texas Tech even struggled to contain Hopper despite the 29-7 Buffaloes loss, as the Tulane transfer delivered an astonishing 5.5 tackles for a loss.
Colorado is still lacking key depth at defensive tackle, hence why Hopper moved down the line amid a crowded edge rush room. But interior defensive lineman Dylan Manuel has quietly stepped up, while another edge rusher has helped provide length inside in 6-5 Quency Wiggins. But Colorado's reasoning for staying in games starts with this unit.
Linebackers: B+
Sanders raved about the linebackers before the season, zeroing in on Gideon Lampron becoming the "dog" of this group.
The Dayton and Bowling Green transfer Lampron has proven to be as good as advertised, through his 38 tackles to lead the 'backers. But he's not the only imapct transfer here.
Ex-Texas linebacker Liona Lefau has surpassed the 30-tackle mark through five games. He's now on pace to surpass the 70-tackle mark for the first time in his college career.
But the linebacker room sustained a huge blow in losing Tyler Martinez for the season with an injury. So the depth will get tested moving ahead. It'll now mean walk-on Gage Goldberg or Carson Crawford must step up big.
Overall, the linebackers would be the strength of this defense if it weren't for the defensive line. They're a big reason why Colorado has delivered multiple three-and-outs and have allowed a 37.5 percent third down conversion rate.
Cornerbacks: B-
Feels like this unit can become better. But the cornerback room has proven to be in better shape compared to last season.
Having Boo Carter and Cree Thomas helps. Carter has shown his versatility especially as an active blitzer. Thomas has shown solid man coverage ability despite having an early penchant for holds.
But the depth outside of Carter and Thomas must become addressed. Marve needs a third cornerback to step up following the removal of Jah Jah Boyd.
Safeties: B
The safety room has witnessed another non-Power Four transfer emerge here. New Mexico State transfer Naeten Mitchell has emerged as a sure tackler.
But Randon Fontenette has stepped up big as Colorado's leading tackler. Marve clearly feels immensely comfortable with Fontenette playing closer to them line of scrimmage and moonlighting as a closet linebacker. His downhill physicality has handed the Buffaloes a new tone setter on defense.
Colorado needs a stronger third safety option moving ahead, though. Perhaps Ben Finneseth fills that void there.
Special Teams: D-
Minus the epic Carter field goal block to start the season, there's not much higlights here on special teams.
Colorado not have a true special teams coach has left an impact. Even placekicker Elliot Arnold had delivered mixed results, including missing one field goal from the 20 to 29-yard range.
Worse for Colorado is that not a single kickoff returner is averaging 20 yards per return. Even punt returns haven't fielded much results, with Carter delivering the longest return at eight yards.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna