Criticism Around Deion Sanders Reaching New Heights

After beginning the 2026 season with back-to-back wins, the Colorado Buffaloes have dropped three straight games against Northwestern, Baylor and Texas Tech, leaving the Buffaloes at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play. With the team entering its bye week, criticism surrounding Colorado coach Deion Sanders has only increased.

One of the loudest voices questioning Sanders is Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd, who has never been shy about expressing his opinion on Colorado's head coach. Following the Buffaloes recent struggles, Cowherd delivered another strong criticism of Sanders, questioning whether he has shown that he can consistently succeed as a head coach at the highest level of college football.

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colin Cowherd Questions Deion Sanders’ Coaching Ability

"I call Deion Sanders the anti-Curt Cignetti. It's all flash and no substance. At one point they sent eight players on the field for special teams. They called a timeout, and then the next play, sent out nine. They're just disorganized," said Cowherd on The Herd.

"Deion can win at the lower level because it's recruiting. If you can recruit the lower level and have better players and the star quarterback, you're gonna win games. . . He's a recruiter, he's not a real head coach. The most penalized team in his conference," Cowherd continued.

In Cowherd’s eyes, the criticism goes well beyond one mistake. Cowherd argued that Sanders has been able to succeed when his teams have a talent advantage. He added that the difference becomes much more noticeable when Colorado faces teams with comparable or superior talent.

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The comment on recruiting is so significant because that has been one of the greatest strengths of the Sanders era. Sanders has transformed Colorado into a national story and helped make the program relevant again. However, Cowherd believes relevance and attention are not enough if the Buffaloes cannot consistently translate that talent into wins against quality opponents.

Colorado's Recent Results Give Critics More Ammunition

The Buffaloes opened the season with wins over Colorado State and Weber State, but when Big 12 play approached, the schedule became much more difficult. Colorado was blown out 41-7 by Northwestern before falling to Baylor and then Texas Tech. The Texas Tech game was particularly damaging due to it being a home game as well as a matchup they were looking to gain back some momentums from.

Instead, Colorado suffered a 29-7 defeat and struggled to generate consistent offense. Quarterback Isaac Wilson threw three interceptions while completing 26 of 55 passes, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the position that is already undergoing significant changes this season.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback situation is just one part of Colorado's larger problems. Sanders has publicly acknowledged that the quarterback room has become a major issue, and the Buffaloes are struggling to establish consistency offensively against Power Four competition.

This is what makes the bye week particularly important. Colorado now has additional time to evaluate its roster, coaching staff and the quarterback situation before returning to action against No. 12 Utah.

Deion Sanders Still Has an Opportunity to Change the Narrative

Sanders inherited a program that had struggled for years and immediately brought national attention back to Boulder. He has helped turn Colorado into a program people care about. He increased its visibility and brought in highly regarded talent. Even Cowherd acknowledged that Sanders made Colorado relevant and interesting again.

The problem for Sanders is that relevance eventually has to become sustained success on the field.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado cannot continue to rely on its national profile while struggling to compete with other Big 12 teams. The Buffaloes need to show improvement in the trenches, eliminate the costly mistakes that have plagued them and establish stability at quarterback.

The upcoming game against Utah could provide an early opportunity to change the conversation. If Colorado continues to struggle after the bye week, criticism of Sanders' coaching ability is unlikely to disappear.

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