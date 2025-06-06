How Colorado Buffaloes' Offense Could Morph Under Kaidon Salter, Pat Shurmur
Ahead of his second full season as the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur must make some considerable tweaks to his schemes with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter expected to take the starting quarterback reins from Shedeur Sanders.
Assuming Salter beats out incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub for the starting job, Colorado's offense could feature fewer throws deep down the field and more pre-snap action behind the line of scrimmage. Salter may have a weaker arm than Sanders, but his ability to run and make plays with his legs must be utilized next season.
DNVR's Scott Procter recently shared his thoughts on the potential changes coming to Shurmur's offense and was quick to mention the importance of Northwest Missouri State transfer tight end Zach Atkins. Simply put, Atkins could be the straw that stirs Shurmur's changes.
Colorado's offense almost exclusively played in 10 personnel (four receivers, zero tight ends) last season but the addition of transfer tight end Zach Atkins should help the Buffs be more versatile this fall. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur must alter last year's scheme by tailoring it to Salter and what he does well. That includes creativity in the QB run game, more shifts, pre-snap motion and play-action passes. None of those things were a big part of Colorado's offensive scheme in 2024.- Scott Procter
Procter then noted Colorado's offense used a shift or motion on only 22.5 percent of plays last season, ranking near the bottom of the FBS. Meanwhile, Salter's Liberty offense utilized a shift or motion 56.7 percent of the time. Getting more creative pre-snap could be key to maximizing Salter's talents and helping his transition to the Power Four level.
During spring camp, coach Deion Sanders, Shurmur and other offensive coaches spoke frequently on the need to improve Colorado's rushing attack. While they shared that same intention before last season and it never truly happened, running the ball becomes even more important without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to rely on in the passing game. Colorado's running back room of Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor, Dallan Hayden and Charlie Offerdahl must improve to help take the pressure off Salter.
"We're practicing that, so it is not much deeper than that," Shurmur said of Colorado's run game during spring camp. "We're trying to develop a foundational run game against our defense. We are putting a special effort on running the ball with the runners and then all the things we did last year. I think college, obviously, incorporates the run/pass option stuff, so we're trying to get our offense to be a little deeper and a little wider and do more things next year."
Shurmur has just under three months to implement offensive changes ahead of the Buffs' season opener against Georgia Tech.