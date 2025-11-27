How Colorado Players Are Approaching Saturday's Season Finale
BOULDER — Saturday's season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats may not count for much, but the Colorado Buffaloes are still approaching their last game of the year with the respect it deserves.
Along with playing spoiler for 5-6 Kansas State's bowl hopes, the 3-8 Buffs are fighting for pride against a team that bested them last season. Coach Deion Sanders, who will close his third season at Colorado, said his Buffs remain motivated to finish a disappointing season strong.
"You got to finish strong," Sanders said earlier this week. "It's almost like you got gas in the tank, but you got to have a full tank because you're running out. You're running out in the third or fourth (quarter) and making some mistakes that we can't recover from. That's not indicative to who we are, but it seems as though. We got to do better. I say that every week, but we gotta do better."
Isaiah Hardge Breaks Down Colorado's Mindset
After beginning the season as a pure wide receiver, Isaiah Hardge saw significant action at cornerback against the Arizona State Sun Devils last weekend and will likely see time on both sides again in Colorado's final game. The redshirt sophomore said the Buffs have regrouped since Saturday's loss to ASU and have yet to lose hope.
"We're all coming together since the last game," Hardge said. "We came up short, and how we didn't want to expect it to go, but it is what it is. We learn. You grow from it. This week, we just got to end it off with a bang. Last game, away, we haven't gotten an away win yet. So that's the key thing. You're just coming together to get this last win for the season."
Hardge has totaled 26 receiving yards, nine tackles and a fumble recovery in his third season with the Buffs.
"I always look at how the team is and it's still fire," Hardge said. "Nobody's giving up. There's no give-up on the team. Nobody's down, nobody's thinking about none of that. I still know and feel like the team is still fighting to get through this last game, which is away, so everybody's bought in and wants to get this win on the road."
Zach Atkins Not Quitting
Similar to Hardge, tight end Zach Atkins believes that neither he nor his teammates has lost their drive to get another win.
"I'm not going to quit," Atkins said. "There's never been quit in me and this team. I'm taking it upon myself to be a better leader and to lead the offense. I think that we're going to go out there and we're going to fight."
Kickoff at Kansas State on Saturday is set for 10 a.m. MT on FS1.