The Shedeur Sanders Moment That Earned Pete Carroll's Praise
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made the first start of his NFL career against the Las Vegas Raiders. On his first start, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback also led the Browns to their third win of the season.
After the game, Raiders coach Pete Carroll was asked his thoughts on Sanders’ performance, and said the former Colorado quarterback made the play of the game.
“They won the game. He did good enough to win the game. And the play of the game was really that scramble play. And that was an extraordinary ball that he threw on that one. And that was really the one that I think that was kind of the dagger in the ball game as it turned out. That changed things.”
The play Carroll is referring to occurred at the end of the first quarter when Sanders scrambled out of the pocket under pressure and hit a 52-yard pass to wide receiver Isaiah Bond. The Browns were up 7-0 at that point, but both teams had been punting their past drives. The 52-yard pass gave Cleveland the momentum, and on the next play, the Browns scored a rushing touchdown to take a 14-point lead.
Shedeur Sanders Continues Impress In Big Games
Sanders is no stranger to stepping into the spotlight and making a strong impression. When Sanders transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season, he helped bring the spotlight to Boulder. Between Sanders and his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, many wanted to see what would come of the program.
Sanders' first game for Colorado was against the TCU Horned Frogs on the road. TCU was ranked No. 17 and expected to win as the home team. While there was excitement over Colorado, there were also uncertain expectations for the Buffaloes, as it was the first game of the season.
The Buffaloes won in a close matchup against TCU, 45-42, and Sanders put on a show. In his first start for the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders went 38-of-47 for 510 yards and four passing touchdowns.
While Sanders' first season with Colorado finished with just four wins, it was a step up from the one-win program from the year before. Just one year later, Sanders helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record, reaching a bowl game.
Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite being a first-round projection, but he is continuing to show his potential.
Significance of Shedeur Sanders' Opponent in First Start
During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders were a team expected to draft Sanders. The Raiders picked seven players before the Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round. In return, Sanders became the first quarterback to win in their first start for the Browns since 1995, and he did it against the team that passed up on him.
Sanders finished his first NFL start, going 11-of-20 for 209 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. While 11 completions are not many, he did what he had to do to lead the Browns to a win and can continue to grow from there.
Another significant aspect of Sanders’ first start is that he was sacked just one time. With the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders was sacked 42 times in 2024. One concern through the draft process was how long he held onto the ball.
With his best play of the game being a scramble out of the pocket for a big gain and only taking one sack, the growth and potential of Sanders were on display.
The Cleveland Browns are 3-8 and will next face the San Francisco 49ers. After the game, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski did not say who would start against the 49ers between Sanders and Gabriel.