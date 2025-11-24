Buffs Beat

The Shedeur Sanders Moment That Earned Pete Carroll's Praise

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders. After the matchup, Raiders coach Pete Carroll highlighted Sanders' play of the game for the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback.

Angela Miele

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made the first start of his NFL career against the Las Vegas Raiders. On his first start, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback also led the Browns to their third win of the season.

After the game, Raiders coach Pete Carroll was asked his thoughts on Sanders’ performance, and said the former Colorado quarterback made the play of the game.

Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders Pete Carroll Las Vegas Raiders Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Dillon Gabriel NFL Big 12
Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders arrives before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“They won the game. He did good enough to win the game. And the play of the game was really that scramble play. And that was an extraordinary ball that he threw on that one. And that was really the one that I think that was kind of the dagger in the ball game as it turned out. That changed things.”

The play Carroll is referring to occurred at the end of the first quarter when Sanders scrambled out of the pocket under pressure and hit a 52-yard pass to wide receiver Isaiah Bond. The Browns were up 7-0 at that point, but both teams had been punting their past drives. The 52-yard pass gave Cleveland the momentum, and on the next play, the Browns scored a rushing touchdown to take a 14-point lead.

Shedeur Sanders Continues Impress In Big Games

Sanders is no stranger to stepping into the spotlight and making a strong impression. When Sanders transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season, he helped bring the spotlight to Boulder. Between Sanders and his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, many wanted to see what would come of the program.

Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders Pete Carroll Las Vegas Raiders Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Dillon Gabriel NFL Big 12
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

 Sanders' first game for Colorado was against the TCU Horned Frogs on the road. TCU was ranked No. 17 and expected to win as the home team. While there was excitement over Colorado, there were also uncertain expectations for the Buffaloes, as it was the first game of the season.

MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Senior Night Loss to Arizona State

MORE: Deion Sanders Explains Puzzling Personnel Decision in Loss to Arizona State

MORE: Missed Opportunities Cost Colorado Buffaloes In Senior Day Loss To Arizona State 

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

The Buffaloes won in a close matchup against TCU, 45-42, and Sanders put on a show. In his first start for the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders went 38-of-47 for 510 yards and four passing touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders Pete Carroll Las Vegas Raiders Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Dillon Gabriel NFL Big 12
Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Sanders' first season with Colorado finished with just four wins, it was a step up from the one-win program from the year before. Just one year later, Sanders helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record, reaching a bowl game.

Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft despite being a first-round projection, but he is continuing to show his potential.

Significance of Shedeur Sanders' Opponent in First Start

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders were a team expected to draft Sanders. The Raiders picked seven players before the Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round. In return, Sanders became the first quarterback to win in their first start for the Browns since 1995, and he did it against the team that passed up on him.

Sanders finished his first NFL start, going 11-of-20 for 209 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. While 11 completions are not many, he did what he had to do to lead the Browns to a win and can continue to grow from there.

Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders Pete Carroll Las Vegas Raiders Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Dillon Gabriel NFL Big 12
Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another significant aspect of Sanders’ first start is that he was sacked just one time. With the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders was sacked 42 times in 2024. One concern through the draft process was how long he held onto the ball. 

With his best play of the game being a scramble out of the pocket for a big gain and only taking one sack, the growth and potential of Sanders were on display.

The Cleveland Browns are 3-8 and will next face the San Francisco 49ers. After the game, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski did not say who would start against the 49ers between Sanders and Gabriel.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football