Colorado Cornerback Ivan Yates Quietly Putting Up Elite Coverage Numbers
An overall rough season for the Colorado Buffaloes' cornerbacks hasn't come without an encouraging bright spot.
Reel Analytics revealed Monday that Ivan Yates owns a 36 percent catch rate when targeted, which ranks as the seventh-lowest mark in all of college football. In other words, Yates allows a catch 36 percent of the time when the receiver he's covering is targeted.
"Obviously, I've enjoyed being able to go out there and show what I'm capable of, something I always knew I could do. I just got a chance to show everybody else," the former Furman transfer said. "As far as my time at Colorado, it has been nothing but tremendous. Everything I came here for, honestly. I came here to get developed by the best, and that's obviously happened with Coach Prime and (cornerbacks) coach (Kevin) Mathis."
Ivan Yates Enjoying Strong Finish To College Career
While Yates has started in only four games this season, the graduate student has made the most out of his opportunity over the past few weeks. His catch rate also ranks third-lowest among Big 12 cornerbacks (minimum 100 coverage snaps) behind only Arizona's Michael Dansby (35.5 percent) and Oklahoma State's LaDainian Fields (23.1 percent), according to Pro Football Focus.
"It's confidence," Yates said. "I've had confidence forever, honestly. It's part of playing the position of cornerback. You can't play if you're not confident. Honestly, it's so exciting to me. I always knew I was capable of playing at a higher level, and that's just something I went ahead and chose to do."
Yates, who totaled a season-high two passes defended against Arizona State on Saturday, shared last week that he remains focused on reaching the NFL.
"I want to play in the league," Yates said. "That's honestly the aspiration of why I came here, to be completely honest, because it's a bigger stage, more exposure."
This weekend's trip to Kansas State will mark the final game of Yates' six-year college career. Before coming to Boulder in 2024, Yates recorded 93 total tackles, one sack, 13 passes defended, one interception and a fumble in four seasons at Furman.
Preparation Key To Ivan Yates' Success
Yates credited his ongoing dedication to preparation for helping him excel in the final month of his college career.
"I've been in college for a minute now, so preparation is something I've been consistent about, something Coach Prime emphasizes every day. Preparation, to me, never changed, even though the opportunity might have," Yates said. "When people go down, we all feel confident in each other's ability. We all know the standard doesn't change as far as the performance."
Colorado's season finale at Kansas State will kick off at 10 a.m. MT on Nov. 29 (FS1).