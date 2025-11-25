Shedeur Sanders Continues Impressive Streak in First NFL Start
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his first start in the NFL in the Cleveland Browns 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. This continued an impressive streak for Sanders in his football career.
Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders got the starting nod for the Browns this past weekend following the injury to quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Sanders took advantage of this opportunity to start.
Shedeur went 11/20 passing for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the Browns won just their third game of the season. At each one of Shedeur’s stops, he has one his first start; in high school, at Jackson State, Colorado, and now the Browns.
On Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski named Sanders the Week 13 starting quarterback against the San Francisco 49ers. The fifth rounder will now have a chance to further prove why he should have been the starting quarterback all along this season.
The Browns began this season with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback. He started for the first month of the season before being bench for third round rookie Dillon Gabriel. Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals shortly after. Gabriel started every game until he was a injured against the Baltimore Ravens, opening the door for Sanders.
Colorado Missing Shedeur Sanders
The Colorado Buffaloes have had a forgettable 2025 season. Entering their final game of the season on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats, the Buffs are 3-8. This is a major step back from where they were a season ago.
In what was Shedeur’s final collegiate season with Colorado, they went 9-3 in the regular season and earned a berth in the Alamo Bowl. The Buffaloes were must watch TV led by coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman trophy winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Sanders and Hunter both being in the NFL has left a major hole for “Coach Prime’s” team.
Buffaloes Quarterback Controversies in 2025
Colorado ranked veteran dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter in the transfer portal this offseason. Salter played the previous four season for the Liberty Flames and had big shoes to fill with the departure off Shedeur Sanders.
Salter has his ups and downs early on this season and was eventually benched for quarterback Ryan Staub in the Buffaloes third game against Houston. Colorado ended up going right back to Salter after Staub got one start. It looked like Salter was finally starting to find his footing, but had setbacks against the Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes in back-to-back weeks.
The Buffaloes since then have turned to freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who has started the past two games. He will look to pick up his first collegiate win against Kansas State after losing his first two starts to West Virginia and Arizona State.