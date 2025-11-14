How Rick George's Looming Transition Will Impact Deion Sanders' Future At Colorado
The short answer: very little.
Obviously, things will look different around campus next year with Rick George transitioning into an advisory role, but the University of Colorado athletic director made clear on Thursday that he remains committed to helping coach Deion Sanders bring CU Buffs football back to consistent prominence.
In response to some social media buzz questioning Sanders' future at Colorado with a new athletic director coming soon, George wrote on X, "Coach Prime is my guy and we will continue to make @CUBuffsFootball great! On a mission to make CU Football great!"
Deion Sanders' Future At Colorado
Assuming nothing changes, Colorado's next athletic director will enter a department with leadership stability in several major sports, including men's and women's basketball (Tad Boyle and JR Payne), women's volleyball (Jesse Mahoney), women's soccer (Danny Sanchez) and football (Sanders). George will assist chancellor Justin Schwartz and others in the hiring process, making it likely that the next athletic director will continue supporting "Coach Prime," who signed with the Buffs in 2022.
"I wanted to make this announcement now in order to give Chancellor Schwartz plenty of time to find the right person for Colorado, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition," George said in a press release. "I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I’m looking forward to continuing in my new role."
"Coach Prime," who has yet to comment publicly on George's semi-retirement, is navigating his third season as Colorado's head coach. After leading the Buffs to nine wins and a bowl game last year, Colorado is 3-7 this season with two games remaining.
'A' Doesn't Impact 'B'
Also of note, Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson offered his perspective that George's decision won't impact Sanders' future.
"I'm getting inundated with "Does this affect Coach Prime at CU?" questions...A has nothing to do with B," Johnson wrote on X. "This didn't come out of nowhere...it's been known that Rick's contract was coming up in late June. Rick will still be around and we'll hire a GREAT new AD!"
BuffZone's Brian Howell shared a similar post on X, confirming that George will remain involved in his new capacity as special advisor to the chancellor/director of athletics emeritus.
"This is NOT a sign that Deion Sanders is leaving CU," Howell wrote. "Rick is still planning to be involved with the football program."
According to CU, details regarding the search for a new athletic director will be announced at a later date.
Colorado football will host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 22 before visiting the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 29 to close the season. Freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis is expected to start both games as the Buffs begin shifting their focus to next year.