Massive List Of Injured Players Expected To Miss Colorado's Game At Utah Utes

A long list of Colorado Buffaloes players are expected to miss Saturday's matchup against the Utah Utes, including running back DeKalon Taylor, defensive end Samuel Okunlola and wide receiver Hykeem Williams. For Utah, quarterback Devon Dampier is questionable.

Jack Carlough

Despite coming off a bye, a massive list of Colorado Buffaloes players are expected to miss Saturday's matchup against the Utah Utes due to injury.

Seventeen Buffs were listed as out on Wednesday's player availability report, one is doubtful, three are questionable and six probable. Meanwhile, Utah listed only three players as questionable, including starting quarterback Devon Dampier. If Dampier can't go, coach Kyle Whittingham is expected to give freshman Byrd Ficklin the starting nod under center.

Below is the first of four daily injury reports heading into Saturday's Big 12 football matchup between Colorado and Utah:

Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Wide receiver Hykeem Williams
  • Safety Terrance Love
  • Running back DeKalon Taylor
  • Safety TJ Branch
  • Cornerback Kyle Carpenter
  • Running back Simeon Price
  • Tight end Sav'ell Smalls
  • Wide receiver Carson Westbrook
  • Offensive lineman Phillip Houston
  • Offensive lineman Tyler Brown
  • Offensive lineman Yahya Attia
  • Offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace
  • Offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi
  • Wide receiver Jack Hestera
  • Defensive end Samuel Okunlola
  • Defensive tackle Tavian Coleman
  • Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot

DOUBTFUL

  • Cornerback RJ Johnson

QUESTIONABLE

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
  • Defensive end Nikhil Webb Walker
  • Defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr.
  • Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas

PROBABLE

  • Cornerback Teon Parks
  • Safety Carter Stoutmire
  • Cornerback Braden Keith
  • Linebacker Reggie Hughes
  • Defensive tackle Amari McNeill
  • Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain

Fortunately for Colorado, the vast majority of the 27 players listed above aren't starters for coach Deion Sanders. Still, the Buffs are lacking some depth on the interior defensive line with Coleman, Lightfoot, Barnes and Thomas all either out or questionable.

Offensively, Colorado will notably be without five reserve linemen and the running back duo of Price and Taylor.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) dances after his sack for a safety on Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Those expected to return after missing Colorado's last game against the Iowa State Cyclones include defensive end Arden Walker, wide receiver Dre'lon Miller and safety Carter Stoutmire (probable).

"One thing that I really love about our guys, you don't see our guys laying around on the field," Sanders said. "They get up and they get off the darn field regardless of how hurt they are. That's something that us coaches implemented. We don't want to see you laying on the field because we have a rule: If you lay down there, we come out there to get you. You ain't going back in."

Utah Utes Injury Report

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) scores a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

QUESTIONABLE

  • Quarterback Devon Dampier
  • Wide receiver Tobias Merriweather
  • Defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi

According to Whittingham, Dampier was "beat up" during Utah's loss to the BYU Cougars on Saturday.

"When Devon's hobbled, that obviously causes you to rethink some of the QB run game," Whittingham said Monday, per Utah. "You don't completely go away from it, but when it's a could go either way situation, you might opt to not do it because of his mobility. He got beat up in this game (BYU) pretty good."

Kickoff between the Buffs and Utes is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

