Is George Kittle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Rams in NFL Week 1)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle ruptured his Achilles in the playoffs in the 2025 season, yet he is on track to play in Week 1 on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kittle, who teased that he will play in Week 1 earlier in the week, is officially off the 49ers' injury report.

George Kittle: "I’ve taken a step back ... toward playing." — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 9, 2026

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that the team will have to monitor Kittle's playing time in the season opener, and it would be pretty shocking to see the star tight end play his usual role early on this season.

After all, Kittle is less than 10 months removed from his Achilles injury.

Kyle Shanahan on monitoring playing time for George Kittle (Achilles) in Week 1:



"We've got to be smart with that." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 9, 2026

Last season, Kittle was limited to just 11 games due to injuries, but he caught 57 passes for 628 yards and seven scores in those matchups. The seven-time Pro Bowler went over 1,000 yards in 2024 and 2023, making him a key part of the 49ers' attack this season.

Still, I don't think the veteran tight end is a smart player to bet on in Week 1, especially since the 49ers are facing one of the best defenses in the league.

Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Rams in Week 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Even with Kittle on track to play, I still think he's a risky player to bet on since we don't know just how many snaps he'll end up getting. There's a chance the 49ers only want to use him in key situations (red zone, third down), which would lower his ceiling in the prop market.

So, I'm eyeing a play for running back Christian McCaffrey, who should have a huge workload on Thursday night.

Christian McCaffrey OVER 4.5 Receptions (-111)

McCaffrey had a huge 2025 season, finishing fourth in the league’s MVP voting. CMC should be in line for another huge workload in the 2026 campaign, especially with the 49ers dealing with injuries to Mike Evans and George Kittle heading into Week 1.

McCaffrey had 1,202 rushing yards and 924 receiving yards last season, but I’m looking at his receptions prop on Thursday night.

The star running back dominated the Rams through the air, catching eight of nine targets for 82 yards and a score in their first meeting in 2025 and eight of 10 targets for 66 yards in their second meeting.

Overall, McCaffrey had five or more receptions in 13 of his 17 regular season games in 2025 and both of his postseason appearances. This 49ers offense runs through him more than any other player, and with the Rams featuring an elite pass rush, I wouldn't be shocked if Purdy looks to CMC as his outlet early and often on Thursday night.

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