Injury Updates for Key Colorado Buffaloes Against Kansas State
There aren't many things the Colorado Buffaloes can be thankful for this season, health included.
Coach Deion Sanders' squad has shuffled lineups all year due to an especially hard-to-shake injury bug. It may not have flipped their fortunes, but a contagious lack of continuity hasn't helped the Buffaloes' chances.
And ahead of Colorado's final matchup of 2025, several Buffs still labor. Many may have shut it down.
Tawfiq Byard, Jordan Seaton Among Buffs Uncertain For Kansas State
Wednesday's initial availability report for this Saturday's bout with Kansas State lists five Buffs as questionable, though all may air on the side of caution.
Safety Tawfiq Byard exited Colorado's loss to Arizona State after re-aggravating the hand he broke several weeks ago. He's played through pain throughout the year, but it's uncertain if that continues against Kansas State.
If out, Byard would finish his season leading the Buffaloes in total tackles with 78. His 57 solo tackles almost outnumber the team's second-leading total tackler, linebacker Jeremiah Brown (61). Byard forced two fumbles, snagged one interception and broke up four passes, glistening atop an otherwise rough Colorado defense.
Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has missed the last two games due to a foot ailment and remains questionable as of Wednesday. As rumors swirl on whether he'll consider hitting the transfer portal this January, his status for one last game is in doubt.
Wide receiver Joseph Williams is also listed after he was banged up against Arizona State. The sophomore has impressed this season, tying for the Buffs' lead in catches (37) while ranking second in yards (489) and touchdowns (four).
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain and offensive tackle Larry Johnson III are also in question for Saturday after missing several games apiece thus far.
MORE: The Shedeur Sanders Moment That Earned Pete Carroll's Praise
MORE: Colorado Cornerback Ivan Yates Quietly Putting Up Elite Coverage Numbers
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Continues Impressive Streak in First NFL Start
Accomplished Defenders' Colorado Seasons Cut Short?
Two are listed as out, and three are doubtful for Saturday's season-ending affair. Safety Carter Stoutmire has missed three games to this point and will miss a fourth with an unspecified injury against Kansas State.
The junior's third season with Sanders and Colorado has unceremoniously ended. Over three seasons in the secondary, Stoutmire compiled 88 total tackles (67 solo), 12 pass breakups and one interception. His tenure peaked in 2024 while filling in for then-injured safety Shilo Sanders.
Defensive end Keaten Wade is doubtful, likely cutting off his Buffs career. The former Kentucky Wildcats transfer emerged last season and finished this year with 2.5 sacks and 45 total tackles.
Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas is the only other inactive as of now. But another in Amari McNeill is doubtful. His three seasons with Colorado and college career are likely over.
In three seasons under Coach Prime, McNeill logged 73 total tackles (43 solo), seven sacks and three forced fumbles. He's played eight games thus far this season but hasn't had the same impact he had in 2024.
Finneseth will return to the Buffs next season but will likely miss the final two contests of this one. After earning a scholarship last spring, the senior nabbed 26 total tackles (19 solo) and forced one fumble.
Cornerbacks DJ McKinney and RJ Johnson are not listed on the injury report, but it could mean one of two things. They may return after weeks on the shelf, the latter only having played three games this season after competing for a starting spot alongside the former.