Jacksonville Jaguars Load Up on Colorado Buffaloes Talent: Travis Hunter, BJ Green II

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t just scouting the future during the 2025 NFL Draft — they were building it. After making headlines by trading up with Cleveland to select dynamic two-way star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick, Jacksonville doubled down on Colorado gold, adding two more Buffs: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and BJ Green II.

Ben Armendariz

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter answers questions during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter answers questions during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Along with former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, the Jaguars — who agreed to terms with 20 undrafted free agents shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft — prioritized two of the most battle-tested defenders from Boulder. Both players embody the spirit Colorado coach Deion Sanders instilled in the Buffaloes program: “smart, tough, fast, and disciplined with character.”

As the Jaguars continue to stack talent and build a new foundation, these former Buffaloes could become major players in one of the NFL’s most exciting youth movements.

Travis Hunter: The Crown Jewel

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as t
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter is selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' aggressive move up the board to secure Hunter wasn’t just a draft pick — it was an organizational statement. Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner and arguably the most electrifying player in college football over the past decade, arrived in Jacksonville to a red-carpet rollout, instantly becoming one of the most marketable and exciting young stars in franchise history.

Hunter’s two-way versatility — covering lockdown duties at cornerback and hauling in spectacular catches as a wide receiver — fits perfectly into the Jaguars' vision for the future.

“Travis Hunter, he embodies belief,” Jaguars general manager James Gladstone told local Jacksonville media while sitting alongside Hunter. “He’s a rare person, he’s a rare player. He’s also a reminder that the boundaries of the game of football were built to be challenged.”

Hunter's insistence on playing both ways — and Jacksonville’s openness to embracing that — will challenge what many believe is possible in the modern NFL. Although, if anyone can make it happen, it’s Hunter, who logged an impressive 2,625 snaps over two seasons while playing cornerback/wide receiver for Colorado, leading the FBS in both 2023 and 2024.

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig: The Smart, Tenacious Playmaker

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) reacts after making an interception a
Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) reacts after making an interception against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The former Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig might not have heard his name called during the seven rounds of the draft, but don’t let that fool you. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound safety is the type of competitor every NFL team could use.

Silmon-Craig posted 77 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, and seven pass breakups during the 2023 season in Boulder. In 2024, he took his game to another level, leading Colorado with 93 total tackles, including 65 solo stops and 10 tackles for loss.

With two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, and an interception during his senior campaign, Silmon-Craig’s knack for creating turnovers and diagnosing plays could earn him an early rotational role — particularly on special teams and in sub-packages. His leadership and consistency drew praise in Boulder, and those traits should translate seamlessly into Jacksonville’s locker room.

BJ Green II: A Relentless Force in the Trenches

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive end BJ Green II (35) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive end BJ Green II (35) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Joining Hunter and Silmon-Craig is defensive lineman BJ Green II, an extremely powerful 6-foot-1, 270-pound defensive end who turned heads in 2024 with 33 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

Green’s relentless motor and versatility allow him to line up inside or rush off the edge, making him an intriguing chess piece for the Jaguars' defensive staff. In a league that values disruption above all, Green’s ability to pressure quarterbacks and collapse pockets could make him a hidden gem among Jacksonville’s undrafted class. With proper development, he could make a name for himself by playing a vital role in the defensive rotation.

Building a Culture

Bringing in three players from the same program, one that has undergone a highly publicized rebuild under "Coach Prime" isn't just a coincidence. Jacksonville is banking on the culture Sanders built: fearless, competitive, media-savvy, and proven capable in adversity.

For the Buffaloes, it's a sign that their stars are ready for the next level. For the Jaguars, the 20 undrafted signees signal a calculated risk with potentially massive rewards.

With three former Buffs headed to Jacksonville, Jaguar fans have plenty of reasons to believe that the future just got brighter — and bolder.

