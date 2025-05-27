Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Travis Hunter Surprises Young Fan Days After Wedding
Former Colorado Buffaloes star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter may have just tied the knot, but he and his new wife have yet to take off on their honeymoon.
Just days after tying the knot with longtime partner Leanna Lenee, the newly drafted Jacksonville Jaguar was captured walking with his new wife and friends when they came across a young football player using a chair to get in some extra practice—something Hunter is all too familiar with.
In a video clipped and shared to X by @change7he68182, Hunter walks up quietly before the young athlete turns and immediately recognizes the 2025 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick.
“Oh, snap!” he exclaims, hand over his mouth in disbelief.
Suddenly, he realizes the moment and daps up Hunter before rushing inside to grab his phone for a picture, yelling to his mom, “Mom, Travis Hunter outside!”
Hunter laughs and turns to his group. “Never mind, he do know me,” he said, almost surprised that the next generation already recognizes one of the game’s most electrifying new pros.
If anyone understands what it takes to reach the next level, it’s Hunter.
In his final season in Boulder, Hunter dominated both sides of the ball under Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Hunter turned in one of the most impressive seasons in college football history, earning eight major college football awards, including the Heisman Trophy.
“I see you out here working, bro,” Hunter said before posing for a photo, and the clip ends.
It was fun a reminder that greatness is often built in backyards and driveways, in quiet moments when no one is watching.
Anyone who grew up playing sports understands that grind, but having the type of player you aspire to become appear in real life, surprise you in your backyard, and tell you to keep going is the type of moment most can only dream of.
The short video captured an unforgettable interaction—unplanned, unrehearsed, and undeniably genuine.
That's what made the backyard moment so meaningful.
Hunter's ability to connect with fans and young athletes has always been key to his appeal. Whether on Twitch, YouTube, or through spontaneous encounters like this one, Hunter embodies a new era of NFL stardom.
Now, as OTAs get rolling in Jacksonville, Hunter enters the NFL not just as a two-way threat but as one of the most intriguing young stars in the league. The Jaguars, fresh off a strong 2025 draft class, are counting on him to be a difference-maker and a tone-setter on both sides of the ball.
Hunter's wedding may have marked a new beginning in his personal life, but this brief moment in the backyard felt like the start of a new chapter for Travis Hunter as a pro—one where his influence reaches beyond the field.