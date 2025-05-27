Buffs Beat

Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Travis Hunter Surprises Young Fan Days After Wedding

Colorado Buffaloes legend and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback/wideout Travis Hunter paused a walk with his new wife, Leanna Lenee, to surprise a young football player getting solo reps in his backyard. It was a wholesome moment that again captured Hunter's authentic personality.

Ben Armendariz

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks to members of the media during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks to members of the media during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Colorado Buffaloes star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter may have just tied the knot, but he and his new wife have yet to take off on their honeymoon.

Just days after tying the knot with longtime partner Leanna Lenee, the newly drafted Jacksonville Jaguar was captured walking with his new wife and friends when they came across a young football player using a chair to get in some extra practice—something Hunter is all too familiar with.

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in a drill during roo
May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp practice at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

In a video clipped and shared to X by @change7he68182, Hunter walks up quietly before the young athlete turns and immediately recognizes the 2025 NFL Draft's No. 2 overall pick.

“Oh, snap!” he exclaims, hand over his mouth in disbelief.

Suddenly, he realizes the moment and daps up Hunter before rushing inside to grab his phone for a picture, yelling to his mom, “Mom, Travis Hunter outside!”

Hunter laughs and turns to his group. “Never mind, he do know me,” he said, almost surprised that the next generation already recognizes one of the game’s most electrifying new pros.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hauls in a reception during the first organized team activity at Miller
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hauls in a reception during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If anyone understands what it takes to reach the next level, it’s Hunter.

In his final season in Boulder, Hunter dominated both sides of the ball under Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Hunter turned in one of the most impressive seasons in college football history, earning eight major college football awards, including the Heisman Trophy.

“I see you out here working, bro,” Hunter said before posing for a photo, and the clip ends.


It was fun a reminder that greatness is often built in backyards and driveways, in quiet moments when no one is watching.

Anyone who grew up playing sports understands that grind, but having the type of player you aspire to become appear in real life, surprise you in your backyard, and tell you to keep going is the type of moment most can only dream of.

The short video captured an unforgettable interaction—unplanned, unrehearsed, and undeniably genuine.

That's what made the backyard moment so meaningful.

Hunter's ability to connect with fans and young athletes has always been key to his appeal. Whether on Twitch, YouTube, or through spontaneous encounters like this one, Hunter embodies a new era of NFL stardom.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, center, poses
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, center, poses with his jersey with Tony Boselli, Executive Vice President of Football Operations, right and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, left, during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, as OTAs get rolling in Jacksonville, Hunter enters the NFL not just as a two-way threat but as one of the most intriguing young stars in the league. The Jaguars, fresh off a strong 2025 draft class, are counting on him to be a difference-maker and a tone-setter on both sides of the ball.

Hunter's wedding may have marked a new beginning in his personal life, but this brief moment in the backyard felt like the start of a new chapter for Travis Hunter as a pro—one where his influence reaches beyond the field.

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

