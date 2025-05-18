Travis Hunter Sends Confident Message To Shedeur Sanders Before Rookie Season
The Colorado Buffaloes lost two key starters to the 2025 NFL Draft. Former Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick while former quarterback Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.
Sanders falling to the fifth round of the draft has been one of the most talked about events in football for the past couple of weeks. Hunter sent a message to Sanders after the draft while at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles.
“We just going to work, man,” Hunter said. “We both got our heads down and doing what we have to do. There’s a lot of doubters out there for him, and he’s going to go to work. I’m going to go to work and just going to do what we’ve always been doing.”
Sanders may have been a fifth-round draft pick, but he still has to go in each day and work just as hard for a spot. The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on the roster, including third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. Despite the crowded quarterback room, Sanders has just enough of a chance to play this season as any other quarterback on the roster.
In addition to Sanders and Gabriel, the Browns’ roster includes veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson. The Browns are keeping all of their options open for the 2025 season. As long as Sanders puts in the work and proves himself, there is a chance that he will see the field this season.
Sanders has already shown his work ethic during Rookie Minicamp, as he was one of the last players to leave the field on day one. The work he is putting in will help him earn a higher spot on the depth chart, potentially starting for the Browns at some point during the season.
“We definitely got to be leaders, especially me,” Hunter said. “I was the number two overall pick, so I gotta come in and be a leader. Shedeur, he’s gotta go in there and work, earn his job just like me. But he’s also got to go in there and be the head of the offense, so he’s gotta go in there and be a leader.”
Although Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick, he understands that nothing is a guarantee in the NFL. The versatile player has to go in and compete for his position just as much as any other player on the team.
Hunter is going to start as a wide receiver for the team, pairing up with second-year Brian Thomas Jr. His goal is to play on the defense as well, and the Jaguars plan to get him involved with the defensive backs. In order to play both positions, Hunter is going to have to work hard to prove he can do it.
Between Thomas and Hunter, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have two young and talented weapons to pass through. The Jaguars ended the season with a 4-13 overall record, looking to improve in 2025 and compete in a talented AFC South division.
As Hunter said, no matter where a player is drafted, they have to go to work each day and earn their position.