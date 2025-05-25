Travis Hunter Surprises Wife Leanna Lenee With Massive Wedding Gift
On Saturday, May 24, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter married his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. Hunter was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and was one of the top college football players in 2024.
Hunter has gone through many monumental life events in the past couple of months. Along with being the No. 2 overall pick, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, attended his graduation ceremony at Colorado, and is now married.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is set up well financially in his young career and used his money on a special wedding gift for Lenee. Hunter surprised Lenee by having her unbox a Mercedes-BenzAMG G63 Brabus. The gift was met with cheers from everyone in the crowd.
The two met in 2019 and Lenee was present for Hunter’s Heisman Trophy ceremony when she was met with criticism for her stoic demeanor. Hunter defended Lenee saying she was taken out of context, and the two are now married.
Hunter won the Heisman Trophy following a stellar 2024 season, in which he played both offense and defense at an elite level. With Colorado last season he had 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He did this while also playing defense for the Buffaloes, finishing with 35 total tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and 11 passes defended.
Hunter is looking to once again be a two-way player, this time in the NFL. The former Colorado player is going to start as a wide receiver in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars plan to ease him into getting on the defense too.
“It was a blessing. You know, it was all full circle. I came back home to be able to play my first college game was in Florida and now my first NFL game is going to be for a team from Florida if it’s not home,” Hunter told Jaguars team reporter Kiani Stevens.
Hunter has already begun his journey in the NFL, having gone through rookie minicamp. Although videos surfaced of Hunter stumbling on his routes, the building is filled with excitement over Hunter.
“The decision to select him was actually a statement, a statement for how we plan to move, who we are, and we want him to be nothing more than him because, when he is, he elevates the space around him,” Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after the draft. “From the football field to the city to the game of football itself, Travis Hunter is who we’ve been hunting up.”
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of a 4-13 season and brought in a new head coach, Liam Coen, and general manager, James Gladstone, looking to turn things around.
Hunter will be pairing up with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who is coming off a strong rookie season. Thomas continuously improved throughout the season, and with Hunter opposing defenses will have a difficult time stopping Jacksonville’s offense.
The Jaguars have former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. Lawrence entered the league with high anticipation but the offense has not yet taken off the way it was expected. Hunter is set to help turn things around for Jacksonville.