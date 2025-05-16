Watch Travis Hunter's Younger Brother, Trayvis, Catch Three Touchdowns In High School Spring Game
Travis Hunter's younger brother, Trayvis Hunter, is quickly becoming a prospect to watch in the 2027 recruiting class.
Just weeks after his older brother and former Colorado Buffaloes star was drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trayvis reportedly caught three touchdowns in Effingham County High School's (Springfield, Ga.) spring football game. Although it was only a scrimmage, all three touchdowns were of high difficulty.
Trayvis is currently a three-star prospect, but his stock could rise quickly if he gains weight and continues to flaunt his elite athleticism.
Trayvis showed shades of his older brother with his routes and natural ability to make defenders miss.
Currently listed at 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, Trayvis is the No. 59 wide receiver in his class and the No. 50 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He owns offers from Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Tennessee State and Jackson State, which notoriously landed Travis' commitment in 2021, largely due to coach Deion Sanders. The younger Hunter has not yet announced an offer from Colorado.
According to MaxPreps, Trayvis recorded 36 catches for 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore last season. His best game came against Greenbrier High School when he broke out for 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
"I just want him to grow," Travis said on his podcast. "It's about to be his junior year of high school, so he got time to grow. But I want him to grow each year, dominate... I want him to dominate each year, be a better player and be able to be coachable to understand the game more. I want him to continue to grow."
Travis also gave his younger brother a shoutout during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech in December. The cornerback/wide receiver became only the second player in Colorado history to win the Heisman, joining the late Rashaan Salaam.
"My brother, where you at, Trayvis?" Travis said. "That's my dawg, man. You know I do this for you, bro. We've been doing this for a long time. You was always next to me, even at times I ain't want to take you, my mama made me take you. But I'm doing this for you, bro. I'm doing this for all my siblings, man. I thank y'all for looking up to me."
If Trayvis continues to develop and puts up big numbers during his upcoming junior season, it's likely only a matter of time before he earns an offer from "Coach Prime" and the Buffs. Colorado doesn't own any 2027 commits yet and only recently earned its second 2026 pledge.
Travis recently took part in the Jaguars' rookie minicamp and is expected to continue playing both wide receiver and cornerback during his upcoming rookie season in the NFL.