Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Responds To Unofficial Madden Rating: 76 Overall?

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter isn’t sweating his Madden NFL 26 rating just yet. The number is not yet official, but does it come from an old conversation between Hunter and former NFL receiver Chad Johnson?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) waves to someone in the stands after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 game is already stirring conversation—and while the rookie class hasn’t officially been rated, former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is already fielding questions about a rating he technically hasn’t even been assigned.

Following Day 2 of Jacksonville Jaguars minicamp, Hunter—one of the most electrifying two-way players in recent college football history and a 99-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25—was asked about potentially being rated a 76 overall in Madden.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) speaks to members of the media during the second mandatory minicamp at
“That’s a Madden rating. That’s it,” he said. “I’m not worried about a Madden rating right now. I’m worried about playing football.”

That 76 rating first came from an appearance Hunter made during the NFL playoffs on Madden Cast, an EA Sports–sponsored halftime show on Peacock.

In the segment, Hunter was asked what he thought his rookie Madden rating should be.

“If it ain’t an 85 and above,” Hunter said, pointing to his Heisman Trophy behind him, “we could 1-v-1 for it.”

Johnson, who serves as a live ratings adjuster for Madden and watched Hunter play in person under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, didn’t budge.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Retired American football player Chad Johnson on the sidelines before the game between
“The best I could do for you as a rookie coming into the league… I give you a 76,” he said.

Hunter, visibly surprised, shot back: “A 76?”

That’s when Johnson issued a challenge:

“We’ll do 10 routes. If you can stop me on just one of 10, I promise you I’ll give you a 90 as a rookie—first ever.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) adjusts his headband before speaking to members of the media during the
However, EA Sports hasn’t officially released any rookie ratings yet.

Hunter’s real in-game rating won’t be known until the full roster drops with the game’s official release on Aug. 14.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12), center, takes a selfie with brothers JJ Rivera, 14, left, and Gary DeL
SportsBookReview.com projected that a 76 would be too low for Hunter, suggesting his rating should fall closer to a 79, citing his athleticism, versatility, and top-five draft status.

Last year’s highest-rated rookies—Marvin Harrison Jr. and Joe Alt—each received a 79 overall, which could again set the ceiling for first-year players.

The all-time highest rookie rating in Madden history belongs to Calvin Johnson, commonly referred to as "Megatron," who entered the league with an 87 overall in 2007.

Still, if any rookie has the pedigree, spotlight, and skill set to break that mark, it’s Hunter—the two-way phenom who dominated college football under "Coach Prime" and now brings that same game-breaking potential to Jacksonville.

Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) scores a touchdown against the UCF K
While his usage on both sides of the ball remains to be seen in the NFL, early reports from Jaguars minicamp suggest he’s already adapting quickly at the next level.

When asked if he’d be up for Johnson’s 1-on-1 challenge, Hunter didn’t hesitate.

“I believe in myself, so I know I’ll be able to cover him.”

While the official Madden ratings may still be weeks away, Hunter’s confidence—and competitive streak—are already live.

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

