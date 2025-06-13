Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Responds To Unofficial Madden Rating: 76 Overall?
EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 game is already stirring conversation—and while the rookie class hasn’t officially been rated, former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is already fielding questions about a rating he technically hasn’t even been assigned.
Following Day 2 of Jacksonville Jaguars minicamp, Hunter—one of the most electrifying two-way players in recent college football history and a 99-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25—was asked about potentially being rated a 76 overall in Madden.
“That’s a Madden rating. That’s it,” he said. “I’m not worried about a Madden rating right now. I’m worried about playing football.”
That 76 rating first came from an appearance Hunter made during the NFL playoffs on Madden Cast, an EA Sports–sponsored halftime show on Peacock.
In the segment, Hunter was asked what he thought his rookie Madden rating should be.
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
“If it ain’t an 85 and above,” Hunter said, pointing to his Heisman Trophy behind him, “we could 1-v-1 for it.”
Johnson, who serves as a live ratings adjuster for Madden and watched Hunter play in person under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, didn’t budge.
“The best I could do for you as a rookie coming into the league… I give you a 76,” he said.
Hunter, visibly surprised, shot back: “A 76?”
That’s when Johnson issued a challenge:
“We’ll do 10 routes. If you can stop me on just one of 10, I promise you I’ll give you a 90 as a rookie—first ever.”
However, EA Sports hasn’t officially released any rookie ratings yet.
Hunter’s real in-game rating won’t be known until the full roster drops with the game’s official release on Aug. 14.
SportsBookReview.com projected that a 76 would be too low for Hunter, suggesting his rating should fall closer to a 79, citing his athleticism, versatility, and top-five draft status.
Last year’s highest-rated rookies—Marvin Harrison Jr. and Joe Alt—each received a 79 overall, which could again set the ceiling for first-year players.
The all-time highest rookie rating in Madden history belongs to Calvin Johnson, commonly referred to as "Megatron," who entered the league with an 87 overall in 2007.
Still, if any rookie has the pedigree, spotlight, and skill set to break that mark, it’s Hunter—the two-way phenom who dominated college football under "Coach Prime" and now brings that same game-breaking potential to Jacksonville.
While his usage on both sides of the ball remains to be seen in the NFL, early reports from Jaguars minicamp suggest he’s already adapting quickly at the next level.
When asked if he’d be up for Johnson’s 1-on-1 challenge, Hunter didn’t hesitate.
“I believe in myself, so I know I’ll be able to cover him.”
While the official Madden ratings may still be weeks away, Hunter’s confidence—and competitive streak—are already live.