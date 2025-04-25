Jacksonsville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Travis Hunter, NFL Draft Trade
With the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. The Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 pick and took an athlete they believe is a franchise player.
Hunter will join the 2021 No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After the Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 overall pick, Lawrence quickly took to social media to express his excitement over his new teammate.
“Welcome brother let’s get to work!” Lawrence wrote. "Boys are cookin'"
Hunter is coming off a Heisman-winning season where he had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Not only does Lawrence have a new stellar offensive weapon to pass to, but the Jaguars' defense will step up in 2025. In 2024, Hunter had 35 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four interceptions.
The Jaguars traded picks No. 5, No. 36, No. 126, and a 2026 first-round pick to draft Hunter. Though no trades went through before the draft officially began, there was speculation leading up that teams would trade into the top three. The Jaguars gave up many picks between this year and 2026, but earned a player who is expected to be a generational athlete.
The largest debate surrounding Hunter ahead of the draft was which position he would play in the NFL. Hunter has made it public that he wants to and will work to play both offense and defense in the league.
While speaking to ESPN after his selection on Thursday night, Hunter expressed his excitement and hinted at which position he will be playing in 2025.
“They hadn’t talked to me since the combine, so I’m super excited to be able to go back home and to be able to play for an organization that thought I was worthy of trading up and getting,” Hunter said. “They told me they was gonna let me go out there and do what I do.”
“They put me on the phone with both coordinators, so I'm just gonna go out there and do what I can do.”
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed that, from what he is hearing, the Jaguars are planning to let Hunter play both offense and defense, but they will primarily have him play wide receiver.
“They go up and they land Travis Hunter, a guy that, from my understanding, the Jaguars intend to start out in the wide receiver room, but they’re also going to have him meet with the defensive backs. They’ll have him practice some at that position as well,” Pelissero said.
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the season with a 4-13 record, averaging 204.5 passing yards per game. The team finished with just 19 passing touchdowns. In addition to Lawrence dealing with injuries, it was a disappointing season for Jacksonville, and the team is looking to improve in 2025.
Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. developed throughout the season as a rookie, set to have a top second year. Thomas will be paired with Hunter, where the two could become a dynamic duo.
The Jaguars' offense could have the explosiveness they have been waiting for since Lawrence was drafted in 2021.