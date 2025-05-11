Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Makes Strong Impact On Passenger During Plane Flight
For as good of a player Travis Hunter is on the football field, his character is equally impressive.
The new University of Colorado graduate attended the school's commencement ceremony at Folsom Field on Thursday before flying out for the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie minicamp. On his flight from Denver to Florida, the No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick made a strong impact on a woman he sat next to.
The woman, Sandy Hawkins Combs, posted a heartwarming message on Facebook about her experience sitting next to Hunter and praised the Jaguars for drafting the talented cornerback/wide receiver.
"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver," Hawkins Combs wrote. "I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying 'yes ma'am' or no 'ma'am.' Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson — so polite."
Hawkins Combs initially didn't know who she was sitting next to, but she soon asked after other passengers became aware of Hunter's presence on the flight.
"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures," Hawkins Combs wrote. "I turned and asked him, 'Who am I sitting next to?' I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, 'Are you an athlete?' He smiled and said, 'I'm Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.' I already told my sons I want his jersey."
Hunter spent all three of his college seasons, including two with the Colorado Buffaloes, playing for coach Deion Sanders, who made headlines last summer for speaking to his program about the importance of respecting women. Needless to say, Hunter's positive interaction with Hawkins Combs should have the Jaguars feeling good about their first-round draft pick.
"He's so humble and down-to-earth," Hawkins Combs added. "I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets."
As exhibited by Hawkins Combs, the Jaguars should expect a boost in ticket and jersey sales thanks to Hunter. Fans even showed Hunter love countless times during the Jaguars' open rookie minicamp practice on Saturday.
New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone is certainly appreciative of the many positives Hunter brings to the organization.
"Thinking about the sport of football and really the power of the game itself, it's capacity to ignite belief, belief in ourselves, belief in others, belief in achieving what many may deem impossible. Travis Hunter, he embodies belief," Gladstone said during a post-draft press conference. "He's a rare person, he's a rare player. But he's also a reminder that the boundaries of the game of football were built to be challenged. The decision to select was actually a statement. A statement for how we plan to move and who we are."