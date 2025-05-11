Buffs Beat

Travis Hunter Draws Big Ovation From Jacksonville Jaguars Fans At Rookie Minicamp

Much like he was with the Colorado Buffaloes, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter has become a fan favorite with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The recent No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft received a loud ovation from fans at the Jaguars' rookie minicamp.

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after completing a passing drill during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images
On and off the field, former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has what it takes to be one of the most beloved players in the NFL.

The recent No. 2 overall draft pick's superstar potential was on full display during the Jacksonville Jaguars' second rookie minicamp practice on Saturday as he received several rousing ovations from fans. Hunter is still a few months away from playing his first NFL snaps, but Jaguars fans are rightly appreciating his generational talents.

According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, Hunter received two ovations within the first 10 minutes of drill work on Saturday.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks to members of the media during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter, who graduated from CU only two days prior, has seemingly enjoyed his first few weeks with the Jaguars.

"It's been a blessing to come out here with the guys and the rookies and. just come out here and work every day trying to get better," Hunter said, per the Jaguars' team YouTube channel.

Hunter worked as a wide receiver on Saturday but is expected to get defensive reps in when the Jaguars hold their OTAs. Jacksonville coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone are both planning to give Hunter every opportunity to continue playing both ways in the NFL.

"The organization expects a lot of out me," Hunter said. "They expect me to come out here and play right away so I'm going to do whatever it takes for me to get out there and play right away."

Hunter's energy is certainly appreciated by Coen as he navigates his first summer as an NFL head coach.

"He ran a route yesterday where his show came off and it didn't quite affect him, he made a great catch," Coen said. "It's more just his presence and the energy that he does provide both in the classroom, in the meeting rooms and also out here on the field."

The Jaguars' rookie minicamp features two other former Buffs in safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive end BJ Green II. Silmon-Craig spent his final three college seasons playing alongside Hunter at Jackson State and Colorado.

"Travis is my lil bro," Silmon-Craig said, per News4JAX. "Ever since he came to Jackson, he was somebody I always kept around me, a phenomenal guy. It feels like a family here. I know it's a new everything around here so we're just trying to build a culture around here and change the culture, so why not get a couple Colorado guys?"

As evidenced by fans' reaction to Hunter during Saturday's rookie minicamp practice, the Jaguars should receive a boost of energy anytime their No. 2 overall pick hits the field, which should be often. When healthy, Hunter played both ways full-time during his two seasons at Colorado under coach Deion Sanders, and all signs point to the Heisman Trophy becoming an impact rookie in Jacksonville.

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

