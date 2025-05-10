Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter To Win Offensive And Defensive Rookie Of The Year?
Former Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter took the practice field for the first time as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars during rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon. The No. 2 overall pick ran through drills and ran routes as he begins to get acclimated to life as a professional athlete. Hunter looked spry and explosive as usual. Although a low-intensity practice, the excitement is palpable.
Hunter is poised to have a monster rookie season, and the expectation of the being the former Heisman Trophy winner is something he’s not shying away from. Neither are the analysts and reporters that cover Hunter. In an ESPN panel where analysts and reporters were asked to make bold predictions, Hunter’s name was brought up multiple times with some lofty expectations. Hunter even received a vote for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
“Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter will finish in the top three of voting for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year. I want to say he'll win both, but that seems like a long shot even for him. I just love Hunter's abilities and want to get him into my predictions in some way,” said ESPN national reporter Dean Graziano.
“Hunter will score a touchdown at least three different ways: receiving, rushing, fumble recovery or on a gadget play pass,” ESPN betting analyst Pamela Maldonado said. “He won't be on defense full-time, but he'll manage to break the game open with pure versatility. The Jaguars will be smart with his usage, but they'll get creative simply because he's so dynamic.”
MORE: Will Sheppard No Longer With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Failed NFL Physical
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Highlights From Cleveland Browns' First Rookie Mini-Camp Practice
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads At Rookie Minicamp First Day
While the predictions are fun and build excitement towards the season, the meat and potatoes of Hunter’s evaluation isn’t just the excitement, it’s the day-to-day consistency he brings both on and off the field.
Even as a rookie, Hunter is expected to be one of the leaders of the franchise and a player everyone can look to for a steadiness that makes them all better no matter the situation.
“I love the pick because I think he's so unique. We can talk about all the dazzling things he does on the field. He is a two-way superstar, a guy that can play at an All-Pro level on either side of the ball, but he has face-of-the-franchise qualities and characteristics. He is the type of guy you want to trot out there as the model citizen, the guy who can set the example for everyone who comes after him about how they approach their business,” said NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks in an exclusive interview with the Jaguars.
The weight of expectation is nothing new for Hunter, and he’s once again in a position to carry a significant two-way load for a team that needs help rebuilding. So far, it’s been the story of Hunter’s career. If he can continue down the path he’s blazed for himself up until this point, we could be in the midst of one of the greatest football careers in recent memory.