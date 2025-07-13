Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Details Mental Challenge Ahead For Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is working towards playing both offense and defense in the NFL, but it is not an easy task. The Jaguars are giving the former Colorado Buffaloes star the chance to play both sides of the ball, but there is work to be done.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke at the American Century Championship golf tournament ahead of the 2025 NFL season. While speaking to News4Jax, Lawrence explained what Hunter’s toughest challenge will be as he pursues a career as a two-way player.
“I think your commitment to learning the playbook and trying to learn the two systems. It’s a lot as a rookie,” Lawrence said. “It’s challenging to learn everything, and he’s done a nice job, and we still have work to do, and we’re going to get a lot done in training camp and get us ready to play come September."
While the focus has been on the number of snaps Hunter will take, the mental side could pose the toughest challenge. There is naturally an adjustment period for rookies joining a new system and a new pace of the game, which makes it tough for Hunter, but the former Colorado Buffaloes star is dedicated to achieving his goal.
“Travis has been great, you know. Just his work ethic, how he’s come in. And he’s been, you know, one of the hardest working guys we have,” Lawrence said. “I’m really excited for him and how he can help our team.”
The Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, understanding Hunter’s goals of playing both sides of the field. Time will tell how Hunter adjusts in the NFL, but his teammates and the Jaguars staff have full confidence and respect for the rookie.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders? Potential Team Identified
MORE: Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Land 4-Star Recruit Rodney Colton?
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Is Surprising Cleveland Browns Teammates Amid Quarterback Competition
Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone told SiriusXM NFL Radio the team does plan to play Hunter on both sides of the field, but the position will likely come down to the game plan for that week.
The Jaguars are not going to throw Hunter out on the field unprepared. Between minicamp, OTAs, and next training camp, Jacksonville is making sure he is ready on both sides of the field. The team believes he is more natural on defense, so they had him practice as a wide receiver first so he could hone his skills.
“Time will truly tell, and I think the thing you can in fact read into at this stage is that he does not tire. He has got a spark. He has got the energy. The capacity from a physical standpoint, just to be able to do it, it’s certainly there,” Gladstone said. “It will be in terms of one game to the next, where does it fit, where does it make the most sense. Certain gameplans may dictate usage differently.”
With the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game and understands the physical and mental toll it will take. He still managed to win the Heisman Trophy, lead the team in receiving yards and touchdowns, and became the No. 2 overall pick.
Hunter has the chance to open up the offense, being paired up with second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. When both are on the field together, that is going to cause an issue for opposing defenses. The Jaguars finished the season 4-13, and while Lawrence did miss time due to injuries, Jacksonville must turn things around this season.