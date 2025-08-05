Cleveland Browns First Unofficial Depth Chart, Quarterback Standings
The Cleveland Browns released their first unofficial depth chart following the final training camp practice before preseason games kick off. Browns rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, is competing for the starting position with three other players, and Cleveland released the first unofficial depth chart ahead of the season.
The first depth chart gives an initial look at where each quarterback stands in the competition. The former Colorado Buffaloes player is competing with quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders. After 10 training camp practices, Sanders is No. 4 on the depth chart.
First Unofficial Depth Chart
- Joe Flacco
- Kenny Pickett
- Dillon Gabriel
- Shedeur Sanders
Sanders finds himself at the bottom of the depth chart ahead of the preseason, but that does not mean the competition is over. Pickett and Gabriel received limited snaps during day nine of training camp due to dealing with injuries, which gave Sanders a larger opportunity to prove himself. It is only the first unofficial depth chart, and it is possible to see Sanders' name rise throughout the process.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski stuck true to his word about rotating the quarterbacks through training camp, as Sanders did see reps against the first-team defense. The Browns are giving each quarterback a chance, but Sanders will need to continue to prove himself on and off the field throughout the preseason to work his way up the depth chart.
Injuries Affect On Quarterback Competition
Through training camp, Flacco was the only quarterback not to be limited due to an injury. Sanders missed one practice due to arm soreness, Pickett missed a couple of days with a hamstring injury, and Gabriel was limited for one practice for a hamstring issue as well. The injuries, even if not severe, have played a role in the quarterback competition.
With Pickett out, Sanders and Gabriel began seeing more reps, which helped them show their skills. Now, with the injuries and preseason approaching, the Browns added another quarterback to the mix with veteran Tyler Huntley. Huntley was signed by the Browns due to the number of injuries on the team, to help lighten the load for Cleveland in the team’s first preseason game.
While Huntley was signed because of the injuries to the quarterbacks, this will add more pressure to the quarterback competition. In Friday’s game, Sanders could see fewer snaps, and the pressure will only grow for the former Colorado quarterback. The rookie will have to take advantage of every opportunity he gets to move up the depth chart.
"Truthfully, I don't care what O-line I go out there with. It could be one's, two's, three's, whatever the situation is. I know Friday when the game ends, if I'm with two's or I'm with three's it don't matter to me," Sanders said while speaking to the media about his mindset regarding which team he works with.
The Cleveland Browns will face the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8 for the team’s first preseason game. The two franchises will also have a joint practice ahead of time. There is no word from Stefanski and the Browns on how the quarterbacks will be divided, but with Huntley also in the mix, the competition could become more up in the air than it already was.
After the Browns face the Panthers, the team will face the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. While Sanders is No. 4 on the first unofficial depth chart, there is still time for him to work his way up ahead of the Browns’ season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.