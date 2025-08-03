Buffs Beat

Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Shows Off Elite Athleticism For Fans

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is on track to work towards playing both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL. During training camp with fans in attendance, Hunter played both positions, teasing what the season could look like for the former Colorado Buffaloes star.

Angela Miele

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs out of the tunnel during Helmet Walk before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs out of the tunnel during Helmet Walk before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There is high anticipation to see what Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter will do in the NFL. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is on track to play two positions, and as the season approaches, the more excitement there is.

Hunter has been putting in the work since being drafted to achieve his goals. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen selected Hunter in the draft, knowing his goals and putting him in the position to best play both offense and defense.

Colorado Buffaloes Travis Hunter Trevor lawrence Liam Coen James Gladstone Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South NFL Brian Thomas Jr
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs out of the tunnel during Helmet Walk before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Putting On A Show In Practices

Despite the concern about how much Hunter will be able to handle playing two positions in the league, the rookie is ready to prove the doubters wrong. After easing into training camp, Hunter has been playing both offense and defense in practices, and it is going well.

During Friday’s practice, Hunter played 38 snaps, 12 were with the first-team offense, and 21 were with the first-team defense. It was during a practice with fans in attendance, giving them the chance to see what they can expect from the former Colorado star.

Per ESPN, Hunter caught three passes for 43 yards, which includes a 21-yard reception in the red zone. 

Colorado Buffaloes Travis Hunter Trevor lawrence Liam Coen James Gladstone Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South NFL Brian Thomas Jr
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) as wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) looks on after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I thought it was great,” Coen said about Hunter playing both positions during a scrimmage via ESPN. “We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on, and then be able to get him on defense and get him enough reps. That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just get him on both sides of the ball, quality work."

MORE: Deion Sanders' Noteworthy Prediction For Colorado Buffaloes Assistant Coach's Future

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Dominating Preseason Camp: New Highlight Catch

MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. Electrifies At Carolina Panthers Training Camp With Roster Cuts Looming

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Outperforming Dillon Gabriel? Cleveland Browns Training Camp Stats Day 8

I know he [didn’t] get much [action at cornerback] because the [first-team] defensive line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see,” Coen continued. “I thought when he had the ball in his hands [on offense] and he operated, he operated at a high level.”

Hunter is coming off a stellar 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes, winning the Heisman Trophy for his performance. Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game last season, proving the physical nature of playing two positions will not stop him.

Colorado Buffaloes Travis Hunter Trevor lawrence Liam Coen James Gladstone Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South NFL Brian Thomas Jr
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) looks on during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hunter led the Buffaloes with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter had 35 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions. His duality makes him a valuable player, which led to the Jaguars trading up to the No. 2 overall pick to select him.

Hunter To Help Turn Jaguars Around

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record, ending at No. 3 in the AFC South. Following the season, the franchise hired Coen and Gladstone to turn things around, and Hunter can help them do that.

Colorado Buffaloes Travis Hunter Trevor lawrence Liam Coen James Gladstone Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South NFL Brian Thomas Jr
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, flashes his wide smile during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a former No. 1 overall draft pick who has not yet lived up to his potential. After missing some time last season with injuries, Lawrence is healthy and ready for the season. 

With Hunter on offense, Lawrence enters the season with two impressive targets to throw to, with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. entering his second season. Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense have the chance to completely open up in 2025, as the team looks to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2022.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football