Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Shows Off Elite Athleticism For Fans
There is high anticipation to see what Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter will do in the NFL. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is on track to play two positions, and as the season approaches, the more excitement there is.
Hunter has been putting in the work since being drafted to achieve his goals. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen selected Hunter in the draft, knowing his goals and putting him in the position to best play both offense and defense.
Hunter Putting On A Show In Practices
Despite the concern about how much Hunter will be able to handle playing two positions in the league, the rookie is ready to prove the doubters wrong. After easing into training camp, Hunter has been playing both offense and defense in practices, and it is going well.
During Friday’s practice, Hunter played 38 snaps, 12 were with the first-team offense, and 21 were with the first-team defense. It was during a practice with fans in attendance, giving them the chance to see what they can expect from the former Colorado star.
Per ESPN, Hunter caught three passes for 43 yards, which includes a 21-yard reception in the red zone.
“I thought it was great,” Coen said about Hunter playing both positions during a scrimmage via ESPN. “We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on, and then be able to get him on defense and get him enough reps. That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just get him on both sides of the ball, quality work."
MORE: Deion Sanders' Noteworthy Prediction For Colorado Buffaloes Assistant Coach's Future
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Dominating Preseason Camp: New Highlight Catch
MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. Electrifies At Carolina Panthers Training Camp With Roster Cuts Looming
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Outperforming Dillon Gabriel? Cleveland Browns Training Camp Stats Day 8
I know he [didn’t] get much [action at cornerback] because the [first-team] defensive line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see,” Coen continued. “I thought when he had the ball in his hands [on offense] and he operated, he operated at a high level.”
Hunter is coming off a stellar 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes, winning the Heisman Trophy for his performance. Hunter averaged over 100 snaps per game last season, proving the physical nature of playing two positions will not stop him.
Hunter led the Buffaloes with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, Hunter had 35 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions. His duality makes him a valuable player, which led to the Jaguars trading up to the No. 2 overall pick to select him.
Hunter To Help Turn Jaguars Around
The Jacksonville Jaguars finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record, ending at No. 3 in the AFC South. Following the season, the franchise hired Coen and Gladstone to turn things around, and Hunter can help them do that.
Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a former No. 1 overall draft pick who has not yet lived up to his potential. After missing some time last season with injuries, Lawrence is healthy and ready for the season.
With Hunter on offense, Lawrence enters the season with two impressive targets to throw to, with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. entering his second season. Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense have the chance to completely open up in 2025, as the team looks to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2022.