Travis Hunter Underestimated For NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year?
When Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, an unavoidable debate ensued.
Many questioned how Hunter, while not undoubtedly the country's best offensive or defensive player (though with other awards to back that up), could win the sport's highest honor.
Most against Hunter's win latched onto the underdog story of Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty, who racked up historic numbers at an undervalued position and led his Group of Five school to the College Football Playoff.
This NFL season, Hunter could end up in the same dilemma with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Could he keep adding to his trophy case?
ESPN's Get Up closely examined the betting odds for this season's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Now with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jeanty sits comfortably in first at +275, per ESPN Bet Sportsbook. Hunter places third at +900, with another 2024 Heisman finalist far and away pacing him in Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (+350).
When prompted to predict the winner, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum went with the favorite in Jeanty, citing the possible workload he could get with Las Vegas.
NFL insider and longtime television host Mike Greenberg made a compelling point about Hunter's chances, however. He made clear Hunter's two-way play in Jacksonville could harken back to the same debate as last year's Heisman.
“The only one I think would be interesting? I’m fascinated to see what Travis Hunter exactly does. I mean, if he genuinely plays significantly on both sides of the ball, and is obviously and noticeably good on both sides of the ball, that’s going to be hard to ignore,” Greenberg said. “For all his great offense? He (catches) nine touchdowns and he’s the Defensive Rookie of the Year!”
This fall, the Jags may go as Hunter goes, with his ability to impact the game at both receiver and corner guiding Colorado to a 9-4 record. If he's able to execute his plan on both fronts, Hunter could become one of the most unique players in NFL history after just one season.
And yet, that still may not win him either Offensive or Defensive Rookie of the Year. His Heisman win was the slimmest in 15 years, and NFL voters may not equally value the endurance or difficulty of his tasks if the stats don't measure up to a great wideout or defensive back.
What could narrow the race down further to Hunter and Jeanty is the lack of elite quarterback talent in the draft. Eleven of the last 21 OROYs have been signal-callers, but this year boasts a relatively weak class of rookies. Ward overcoming a putrid situation with the Titans could be the position's only hope, as no other quarterbacks drafted sit in favorable positions to begin 2025 as starters.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders currently has +1500 ESPN odds for the award, eighth-best despite being drafted in the fifth round.
Of the 18 first-round picks who were offensive players, Hunter has an admirable shot at becoming the best of them if looking at his receiver skills alone. Whether his defensive play stunts his ability to reach award-winning status or not is yet to be seen, but Hunter's remarkable novelty cannot be ignored.
