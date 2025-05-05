4-Star Recruit Jase Matthews Considering Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes After Visit
The Colorado Buffaloes are fighting for future stars.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff are in the mix for a strong group of high-caliber recruits who made their way to Boulder this past weekend for official visits. Among those in attendance was four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews, one of the nation's strongest prospects at his position, and he had high praise for the environment.
“What can you say besides pleasant [when] referring to the people and town of Boulder, [it] was phenomenal,” Mathews told On3. “Being a school that gets their wideouts the ball and sends them to the league."
Mathews was one of Colorado's most desired visiting recruits as the program searches for a future leader at wide receiver. The Buffs shipped more wideouts to the league through the 2025 NFL Draft (three) than any school in the country, and with their current room full of unknowns, an explosive, blue-chip recruit such as Mathews would garner early opportunities.
Listed at 6-1.5, 182 pounds, Mathews has impressed at Greene County High School (Leaksville, MS) over the past three years. He's listed as a top-100 prospect and the No. 12 wide receiver in the 2026 class by 247Sports with SEC schools currently leading the charge for his services.
The Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies are among programs competing with Colorado for Mathews.
“After getting up there for the first time, it’s definitely on par with a few of my schools,” Mathews said.
Four-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt, the state of Colorado's No. 1 recruit, was also among the top priorities in town for Sanders and his staff. The 6-5, 320-pound interior trenchant attends Windsor High School, one hour down the road from Boulder.
“The environment is always a blast!” Schmitt told On3. “Growing up in Colorado, I have been around Boulder a lot! The opportunity to become a hometown hero is very special to me!"
The Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners are among premier programs attempting to pry Schmitt away from his home state, but the lineman didn't have a negative bone in his body regarding the Buffaloes and described "Coach Prime" as a "wise man."
The biggest man on campus that Colorado's gunning for was five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo of Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas.
Ojo is listed as the No. 7 overall recruit in his class and is in a similar boat as Jordan Seaton was two years ago. The Buffaloes must beat out juggernauts, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines, to attain another superstar blind-side blocker.
If Ojo's eyes wander off Boulder, four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay would be a fantastic backup plan. He shares the IMG Academy lineage of Seaton and posted on social media that he had a "fantastic visit" to Colorado.
“The environment in Boulder was amazing the energy and charisma they had up there was fantastic,” Kolojay said. “My favorite thing about the program is how much love Coach Prime has for his players, and how they utilize three offensive line coaches that have a ton of experience, not only in the NFL, but in coaching too.”
Colorado continues to peer ahead to the next cycle of blockbuster prospects. Since Coach Prime was hired, the Buffs have secured 55 percent (16 of 29) of their official visitors and hope for more good fortune throughout the offseason.