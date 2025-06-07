Jaxson Dart Admits He Looks Up To Shedeur Sanders In Recent Interview
In a recent post-NFL Draft interview with Overtime, New York Giants first-round pick Jaxson Dart gave an interesting answer when asked to share any past or present professional players that he admires.
The former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback first went with Hall of Famer Brett Favre before naming former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, who went to the Cleveland Browns a full 119 picks after Dart in April's draft. Much was made of the Giants picking Dart over Sanders, so the response clearly shocked Overtime's Kieran Hickey-Semple.
"Oh wow, okay," Hickey-Semple said. "Is that a little glaze?"
Dart confirmed that his response was sincere and he was simply trying to share his respect for Sanders.
"No, no glaze," Dart said. "It's love."
Sanders and Favre were then followed by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Dart's list. Considering the recent draft drama and the fact that Sanders has yet to play an NFL snap, Dart's decision to include the former Buff was surprising. However, this certainly isn't the first time Sanders has earned praise from one of his quarterback peers.
The two quarterbacks were previously connected in May when some speculated that Dart took a subtle jab at Sanders. After unconfirmed and potentially false reports came out saying Sanders wasn't prepared for a pre-draft interview with New York coach Brian Daboll, Dark spoke on the consequences of being unprepared heading into a meeting with the Giants.
"You better be prepared going to do a Daboll meeting, because it’s intense. He definitely wants to get the most out of you," Dart said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "I would say, if you’re not prepared, don’t step into the meeting, because you’re going to get grilled. I felt like I was really prepared for it and I was ready for it. They threw all that they could at me, and I was able to handle it the best way that I could. I think that just shows how intentional and how dedicated that coaching staff is."
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Stats From OTAs Released
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising
MORE: Cleveland Browns Coach Addresses Shedeur Sanders' Work Ethic At OTAs
To be clear, unless Dart was privately scorned by Sanders receiving more hype in the pre-draft process, the Giants' rookie quarterback likely isn't trying to troll or start beef with his Cleveland counterpart. Sanders' record-breaking college career has earned him respect in quarterback circles, and Dart being drafted first may have created an awkward space.
Dart and Sanders are each navigating a crowded quarterback room during their first summer in the NFL. The former is rubbing shoulders with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito while Sanders has his sights on beating out third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns' starting job.
Dart's Giants and Sanders' Browns aren't scheduled to meet during the 2025 regular season.