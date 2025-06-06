Cleveland Browns OTAs: Shedeur Sanders Receives Support From Robert Griffin III
Longtime Shedeur Sanders supporter Robert Griffin III once again utilized his platform earlier this week to lift up the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback.
While sharing a video of Sanders throwing a touchdown pass to Cleveland Browns teammate Kaden Davis during an OTA practice, Griffin praised the rookie quarterback's arm talent and reminded everyone why he was a projected first-round NFL Draft pick. Sanders ultimately went in the fifth round to Cleveland, but he certainly has the talent to make other teams regret passing on him.
"When you watch all the clips of Shedeur Sanders, you see why his tape said he was a 1st Round QB," Griffin wrote on X. "He plays with NFL timing and rhythm, reads with his feet, plays ahead of the defense, has more than enough arm strength and he knows how to layer the ball."
Although many have criticized Sanders' pocket awareness and the high number of sacks he took in college, the ball typically gets to the right place once it leaves his hand. In his two seasons at Colorado, the youngest son of coach Deion Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and was the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Regardless, Sanders fell to the fifth round and is now competing with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns' starting quarterback. The four-man competition has drawn plenty of attention this summer with pundits weighing in on coach Kevin Stefanski's unique situation.
Griffin, who spent eight years in the NFL and was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012, recently opened up on Sanders' uphill battle in Cleveland.
"Let’s get real, people. This is the thing nobody wants to talk about. Shedeur Sanders is in a situation where the NFL and the Cleveland Browns have set him up to sink or swim in Year 1," Griffin said on his "Outta Pocket with RGIII" podcast. "What I really mean by that is, they set him up to fail. Shedeur Sanders is the fourth quarterback on the Cleveland Browns roster."
On Wednesday, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke on Sanders' development amid his first summer in the NFL.
"He's really put in a lot of work, as all those guys are," Rees said, per the Browns' livestream. "You can tell on the mental side of the game, learning the system, calling it and having that rhythm to it, he's put a lot of work and time and effort into that. When you do that, the game starts to slow down and you can focus on finding completions. He's done a nice job of that as camp progresses."
Cleveland wrapped its sixth OTA practice on Friday and will hold a three-day mandatory veteran minicamp next week.