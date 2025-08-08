Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Makes NFL Preseason Debut With Cleveland Browns: Live Updates

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to make his NFL preseason debut on Friday in the Cleveland Browns' Friday evening matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Stay here for live updates on Sanders' massive preseason opportunity.

Jack Carlough

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
About eight months after closing his historic two-year career with the Colorado Buffaloes, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to make his NFL preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns on Friday evening against the Carolina Panthers.

With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both dealing with hamstring injuries and veteran Joe Flacco out as well, coach Kevin Stefanski has given Sanders the starting nod. The former Colorado star is expected to see the majority of Cleveland's offensive snaps against the Browns, with recent free agent signee Tyler "Snoop" Huntley also available.

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to a fan during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This article will be updated throughout Shedeur Sanders' First NFL Preseason Start:

Shedeur Sanders Checks In With Jimmy Horn Jr.

After spending their final two college seasons together in Boulder, Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. are now opponents in their first NFL preseason game. Horn was selected by the Panthers in sixth round of April's draft.

Shedeur Sanders Arrives In Style

Shedeur Sanders arrived at Bank of America Stadium sporting a Colorado Buffaloes backpack and his signature "Legendary" chain.

Deion Sanders Excited For Shedeur's First NFL Preseason Start

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders' father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, opened up on his youngest son's opportunity to lead the Browns into their first preseason game.

“It’s going to be strange for both of us," Deion Sanders said at CU's Fall Sports Media Day. "I was in the hospital the last time I missed three games. He’s so prepared right now. A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game; he’s approaching it like a game. He’s thankful and appreciative for the opportunity. I can’t wait to see him play. It’s gonna be a problem out there tonight, dawg, I promise you that.”

Shedeur Sanders' Colorado Career

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders spent his final two college seasons at Colorado, throwing for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was then selected in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft.

How To Watch Shedeur Sanders' First NFL Preseason Start

The NFL Network will televise Shedeur Sanders' first preseason start on Friday against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT (7 p.m. ET) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I know I have the utmost standards for myself," Sanders said earlier this week, per the Browns. "I know all I can do is go out there and do what I got to do every day and make minimal mistakes. I know it's a long ways to go with everything and I know I lack experience on this realm and on this level, but one thing I can hang my hat on is in high-pressure situations, you know who I am."

