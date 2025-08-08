Shedeur Sanders Makes NFL Preseason Debut With Cleveland Browns: Live Updates
About eight months after closing his historic two-year career with the Colorado Buffaloes, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to make his NFL preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns on Friday evening against the Carolina Panthers.
With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both dealing with hamstring injuries and veteran Joe Flacco out as well, coach Kevin Stefanski has given Sanders the starting nod. The former Colorado star is expected to see the majority of Cleveland's offensive snaps against the Browns, with recent free agent signee Tyler "Snoop" Huntley also available.
This article will be updated throughout Shedeur Sanders' First NFL Preseason Start:
Shedeur Sanders Checks In With Jimmy Horn Jr.
After spending their final two college seasons together in Boulder, Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. are now opponents in their first NFL preseason game. Horn was selected by the Panthers in sixth round of April's draft.
Shedeur Sanders Arrives In Style
Shedeur Sanders arrived at Bank of America Stadium sporting a Colorado Buffaloes backpack and his signature "Legendary" chain.
Deion Sanders Excited For Shedeur's First NFL Preseason Start
Sanders' father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, opened up on his youngest son's opportunity to lead the Browns into their first preseason game.
“It’s going to be strange for both of us," Deion Sanders said at CU's Fall Sports Media Day. "I was in the hospital the last time I missed three games. He’s so prepared right now. A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game; he’s approaching it like a game. He’s thankful and appreciative for the opportunity. I can’t wait to see him play. It’s gonna be a problem out there tonight, dawg, I promise you that.”
Shedeur Sanders' Colorado Career
Shedeur Sanders spent his final two college seasons at Colorado, throwing for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was then selected in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft.
How To Watch Shedeur Sanders' First NFL Preseason Start
The NFL Network will televise Shedeur Sanders' first preseason start on Friday against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT (7 p.m. ET) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"I know I have the utmost standards for myself," Sanders said earlier this week, per the Browns. "I know all I can do is go out there and do what I got to do every day and make minimal mistakes. I know it's a long ways to go with everything and I know I lack experience on this realm and on this level, but one thing I can hang my hat on is in high-pressure situations, you know who I am."