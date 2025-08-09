Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plan For Shedeur Sanders' Next Game, Reps
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders dazzled in his NFL preseason debut vs. the Carolina Panthers. How will his performance change the quarterback competition?
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed his plan for Sanders' reps in the next preseason game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders is battling for a roster spot and the starting job in a crowded quarterback room that includes fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley.
Stefanski's Plan For Shedeur Sanders' Reps In Next Game
Cleveland fans who have caught "Sanders-Mania" after his first NFL preseason game are in luck. Stefanski promised that he’ll feed him "a ton of reps again next week" against the Eagles.
"The situations were invaluable for Shedeur and all of our offense," Stafanski said. "We got a third-and-1 where he had a quarterback sneak. I mean, there's just a lot of football and that's by design with him getting a ton of reps in this game, and he'll get a ton of reps next week as well. That's all part of our development of our young players."
Stefanski was also hesitant to evaluate the larger quarterback competition after Sanders led the Browns to a 30-10 victory on Friday night. Sanders finished with 138 passing yards (14-for-23), two touchdowns, zero interceptions and 19 rushing yards. Cleveland held a 21-7 lead when Tyler Huntley relieved Sanders late in the third quarter.
There will be overreactions galore to Sanders' strong NFL preseason performance. However, his poise in the pocket and accuracy are notable as the Browns continue to sort through their depth chart.
Which Browns Quarterback Will Start Vs. Philadelphia?
As NFL preseason Week 2 approaches, the question looms... Will Sanders get the start again vs. the Eagles? Or will Stefanski opt to start a different quarterback in hopes to better evaluate his depth? Stefanski has not given any indication to who will start, yet.
Cleveland has joint practices and a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug 16 at 1 p.m. ET. The Browns' third preseason game is vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.
Gabriel and Pickett are both dealing with lingering hamstring injuries that caused the Browns to hold them out of the game. Stefanski was straight to the point when asked about why Gabriel's NFL debut is on hold.
“Just being very careful with him. Don’t want to expose him to any unnecessary strain, if you will,” Stefanski said.
Stefanski was unclear if either will be available for the Browns' preseason game two. Gabriel did participate in a limited fashion during Wednesday's joint training camp practice vs. Carolina, finishing 7-for-8 with one touchdown.
While preseason depth charts can be very fluid (particularly before a starter is named) the Browns' have listed Flacco as their starter, Pickett at second-string and then Gabriel, Sanders and Watson at third-string (in that order.)
MORE: Shilo Sanders Turns Head Of Cleveland Browns GM Before Preseason Games
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said About Returning To Dallas, Big 12 Championship Game
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Doesn’t Hold Back On Travis Hunter Opinion
MORE: Joe Flacco Reacts To Shedeur Sanders Starting Cleveland Browns' Preseason Opener
Sanders' Transition To The NFL
Sanders has handled an unprecedented amount of media attention for a rookie, while making a seemingly very smooth transition to the NFL from the Colorado Buffaloes.
Colorado fans are encouraged to see that Sanders' ability is shining in the pros. In two seasons in Boulder, Sanders broke more than 100 program records and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions and first in passing touchdowns.
... So was Shedeur's dad and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders. "Coach Prime" was active on Twitter/X during his son's game, posting the following messages:
"Oh yeah what now!" wrote Deion Sanders.
"Yes Lawd! Yes!" wrote Deion Sanders.
"God is so Good!" wrote Deion Sanders.
A likely scenario is that Cleveland will have Flacco start the season, while the rookies continue to find their footing and then allow a rookie a chance to prove they could be the Browns' long-term answer at quarterback.