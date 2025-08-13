WATCH: Speedy Jimmy Horn Jr. Makes Carolina Panthers Cornerback Fall In Practice
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. went toe-to-toe against cornerback Chau Smith-Wade in Panthers training camp drills. The former Colorado Buffaloes star ran a nice stop route and made Smith-Wade fall to the ground before Horn hauled in the pass and turned upfield.
Check out the play below.
Jimmy Horn Jr. Makes Panthers Defender Fall in Practice
The rookie wide Jimmy Horn Jr. put second Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade on the grass with his stop route. Here is the play.
Horn has begun to gain recognition for how well he can run routes and for his speed. Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn had this to say to reporters.
“You got to put hands on Jimmy, he’s too fast. It’s hard to guard him cause his speed. He play tough. I don’t think he gets a lot of credit for how tough he play for his size,” Horn said. “You see him in camp, he made a tough catch across the middle today. He will lay out for it, so he a great receiver.”
Jimmy Horn Jr. A Late Round Draft Steal?
Jimmy Horn Jr. was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Horn played four years in college from 2021 through 2024. His first two were with the South Florida Bulls and the ladder was with the Colorado Buffaloes.
In his four seasons, Horn Jr. hauled in 162 receptions for 1,967 yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown and a kick return for a touchdown.
A big reason why Horn may have been overlooked in the NFL Draft was because of the loaded wide receiving room he was a part of in Boulder. In 2024, the Buffaloes had Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr.
Horn had the fourth most receiving yards for the Buffaloes in 2024. They were led by Heisman trophy winner and the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter. Hunter was one of the most talked about players in the country all season long and for good reason. His elite two-way skillset was a sight to see. Hunter is now on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Then there was LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard. Each of these players had solid campaigns for an explosive Colorado offense. Wester, like Horn, was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He is currently a member of there Baltimore Ravens.
Sheppard on the other hand went undrafted but was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. It would be an amazing feat if four receivers from Colorado’s team a season ago made a 53-man NFL roster in Week One as rookies.