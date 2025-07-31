Jimmy Horn Jr. Electrifies At Carolina Panthers Training Camp With Roster Cuts Looming
The Carolina Panthers may have quietly landed one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round.
In the sixth round, as the 208th overall pick, the 5-foot-8 speedster from Florida entered NFL training camp eager to prove he belongs in the NFL. One week in, he’s doing just that and making it hard to ignore. Carolina roster cuts loom as the Panthers (and all NFL teams) have to reduce their rosters to 53 players by the deadline on Tuesday, August 27th, at 4 p.m. ET.
On Wednesday, a clip posted to social media showed Horn blowing past safety Tre’von Moehrig with a sharp double move that left him trailing five yards behind.
The instant separation followed by a clean catch was a familiar sight to Colorado football fans who watched Horn haul in 95 catches over the past two seasons.
Just one day earlier, Horn was the talk of practice after hauling in a touchdown and making a tough grab over the middle while absorbing a big hit from safety Nick Scott in the process.
“The thing that separates me, I ain't really scared of contact. I'll come across that middle,” Horn said in a clip shared by his personal wide receivers coach Steph Brown. “My versatility—I could play anywhere on the field.”
Horn's versatility, along with his toughness and motor, hasn’t gone unnoticed.
When asked about his early confidence in Horn to make the big plays, Panthers coach Dave Canales praised Horn’s early work ethic and attention to detail.
“Just constant energy, courage—it’s his play style,” Canales said. “It showed up on film last year. He's a tough guy, and he's battling in the run game to block, to stay connected throughout the whole play, which was kind of a challenge for me to those guys.”
Canales also emphasized that Horn’s toughness and buy-in to Carolina’s run-first identity are part of what’s making his presence felt so quickly.
“It's like, this matters. This is who we're going to be. We're a running team first and foremost. And so we need all of you to be involved in that. That's your contribution to what we're doing,” Canales continued.
“And he takes that seriously. He studies, he's here early, he's here late. He's working on stuff that he missed. He's asking questions. He's very curious by nature, so all the things that to me point toward being a pro.”
Horn’s teammates have also taken notice.
Panthers second-year tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders couldn’t help but smile and shake his head when asked about the rookie wideout. “I think he got great speed. Even better route runner,” Sanders said.
“The way he can get his body to torque and get in and out of breaks—it’s nothing you can prepare for, especially when it's gametime and everybody's moving full speed. You've just got to do your best to guard him.”
With every practice rep, Horn continues to strengthen his case for a key role in Carolina’s offense.
Whether it’s stretching the field, fighting through traffic, or earning the trust of coaches, Horn is already showing he does belong in the NFL.