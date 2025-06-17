Buffs Beat

Johnny Manziel Praises Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders After NFL Draft Slide

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders earned praise from former Browns signal-caller Johnny Manziel, who applauded the Colorado Buffaloes standout for his composure during the 2025 NFL Draft and predicted his long-term success in the league.

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft was a rollercoaster for the former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Once projected as a top-10 pick, Sanders slid to the fifth round before being selected by the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders puts in extra work after practice during NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders puts in extra work after practice during NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the fall caught many by surprise, Sanders’ reaction to the unexpected turn has drawn respect—from both fans and former players alike.

One of the most notable voices to weigh in recently was former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, the Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick of the Browns in 2014.

Speaking on a new episode of his Glory Daze podcast with guest Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, Manziel reflected on Sanders’ draft-day demeanor and what it might say about his NFL future.

“I think, to be honest, he handled it as good as you possibly can,” Manziel said.

“It’s not easy to sit there early in the draft process—him and Deion [Sanders] sitting there like, ‘We’re gonna be off the board in the first five picks’—and you sit there for five rounds?"

Manziel reflected on his own draft-day anxiety for comparison.

May 8, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M) poses for a photo during the NFL Draft red carpet arrivals at Radio City Music Hall.
May 8, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M) poses for a photo during the NFL Draft red carpet arrivals at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-Imagn Images / Andy Marlin-Imagn Images

"That’s a highly anxious spot to be in. Even for me, sitting and just waiting until the end of the first round was like... I don’t think I would’ve been able to handle it the way that he did," Manziel continued.

While pundits continue to speculate on why Sanders slipped—ranging from critiques of his playing style to questions about his public persona—Manziel offered his perspective on how teams might have viewed Sanders’ outspoken demeanor.

“As you hear and see reports about certain things, maybe he’s a little bit too loud at times,” Manziel said before contrasting that with what some teams might prefer. Like the quiet guy—the Geno [Smith] type—who just comes in and kind of flies under the radar.”

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That contrast in quarterback archetypes is nothing new in NFL circles. But Sanders’ poised reaction on draft night told a different story—one rooted in professionalism, maturity, and resolve.

And since arriving in Cleveland, he’s continued to reflect those same qualities.

Coaches have praised Sanders for his work ethic and preparation, and teammates have responded to his natural leadership throughout OTAs and minicamp.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (right) chats with wide receiver Gage Larvadain after practice, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea.
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (right) chats with wide receiver Gage Larvadain after practice, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Video clips from practice show him building chemistry with veterans and embracing the quarterback competition with confidence and poise.

Manziel’s perspective adds a meaningful dimension.

As a high-profile college quarterback who once entered Cleveland with immense expectations, he understands the spotlight Sanders now stands under.

May 8, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M) gestures as he walks across the stage after being selected as
May 8, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M) gestures as he walks across the stage after being selected as the number twenty-two overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“He’s getting an opportunity now in Cleveland with the quarterback situation that, honestly, he could come out of and win the job,” Manziel said. “I think he’ll do well. I really do. I think the kid works really hard, and I think he loves the game of ball. And when it comes down to it, if you have a guy like that, that loves the game—I think he’ll be successful.”

That passion has been evident from Sanders' first moments in Berea, and if Manziel is right, he will have the opportunity to show why so many believed he belonged at the top of the draft.

