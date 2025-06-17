Johnny Manziel Praises Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders After NFL Draft Slide
The 2025 NFL Draft was a rollercoaster for the former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Once projected as a top-10 pick, Sanders slid to the fifth round before being selected by the Cleveland Browns.
While the fall caught many by surprise, Sanders’ reaction to the unexpected turn has drawn respect—from both fans and former players alike.
One of the most notable voices to weigh in recently was former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, the Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner and first-round pick of the Browns in 2014.
Speaking on a new episode of his Glory Daze podcast with guest Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, Manziel reflected on Sanders’ draft-day demeanor and what it might say about his NFL future.
“I think, to be honest, he handled it as good as you possibly can,” Manziel said.
“It’s not easy to sit there early in the draft process—him and Deion [Sanders] sitting there like, ‘We’re gonna be off the board in the first five picks’—and you sit there for five rounds?"
Manziel reflected on his own draft-day anxiety for comparison.
"That’s a highly anxious spot to be in. Even for me, sitting and just waiting until the end of the first round was like... I don’t think I would’ve been able to handle it the way that he did," Manziel continued.
While pundits continue to speculate on why Sanders slipped—ranging from critiques of his playing style to questions about his public persona—Manziel offered his perspective on how teams might have viewed Sanders’ outspoken demeanor.
“As you hear and see reports about certain things, maybe he’s a little bit too loud at times,” Manziel said before contrasting that with what some teams might prefer. Like the quiet guy—the Geno [Smith] type—who just comes in and kind of flies under the radar.”
That contrast in quarterback archetypes is nothing new in NFL circles. But Sanders’ poised reaction on draft night told a different story—one rooted in professionalism, maturity, and resolve.
And since arriving in Cleveland, he’s continued to reflect those same qualities.
Coaches have praised Sanders for his work ethic and preparation, and teammates have responded to his natural leadership throughout OTAs and minicamp.
Video clips from practice show him building chemistry with veterans and embracing the quarterback competition with confidence and poise.
Manziel’s perspective adds a meaningful dimension.
As a high-profile college quarterback who once entered Cleveland with immense expectations, he understands the spotlight Sanders now stands under.
“He’s getting an opportunity now in Cleveland with the quarterback situation that, honestly, he could come out of and win the job,” Manziel said. “I think he’ll do well. I really do. I think the kid works really hard, and I think he loves the game of ball. And when it comes down to it, if you have a guy like that, that loves the game—I think he’ll be successful.”
That passion has been evident from Sanders' first moments in Berea, and if Manziel is right, he will have the opportunity to show why so many believed he belonged at the top of the draft.