Why Shedeur Sanders' Confidence Is Peaking At The Perfect Time

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been given the chance to start for the past couple of weeks. Though it took time, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback’s patience paid off, and he is being given the chance to solidify himself as the franchise’s starter.

Sanders struggled in Cleveland's 31-3 loss to Chicago, throwing for 177 yards and three interceptions. Still, as Sanders leads the team on the field, he is also stepping up as a leader off the field. Ahead of taking on the Chicago Bears on the road, Sanders led the huddle, hyping up his team and instilling confidence in them.

“This is our moment. Let’s seize it,” Sanders can be heard saying to his team as he leads the Cleveland Browns' huddle.

While the Cleveland Browns suffered a loss against the Bears, Sanders’ confidence is peaking at the perfect time for the young quarterback. This is his moment to prove why he should be the franchise quarterback moving forward, and his leading the huddle is one of the many ways he has stepped up.

Shedeur Sanders’ Exhibiting Confidence Since Colorado Buffaloes

Sanders has been showing confidence since his time with the Colorado Buffaloes. He spent two seasons with the program, helping a one-win team become 9-4 and competing in a bowl game in his second year in Boulder. With the Buffaloes, Sanders performed at a high level, improving each season.

In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 74.0, demonstrating his accuracy. He made big throws for the Buffaloes, leading the offense down the field at a high level.

Sanders learned how to be confident in himself from none other than his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. The Colorado coach is one of the top defensive backs in NFL history and has been responsible for raising and coaching Sanders.

“You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, it’s almost normal; without people hating, it’s not normal for us. We like the adversity. We like everything that comes with the name; that’s who we are,” Sanders said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

While it is Sanders’ first season not being coached by his father, the rookie quarterback has stepped up when his name was called, and his confidence has not wavered.

Shedeur Sanders Confident He Can Lead An NFL Team

Sanders’ confidence in himself should not come as a surprise. During the NFL Draft process, the former Colorado quarterback made a strong statement that he can turn around an NFL franchise.

“We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don’t think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?” Sanders said at the combine. “It’s history. We done it again. It’s always going to repeat itself.”

In his first start with Cleveland, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a big win against the Raiders. He became the first Browns quarterback to win his first NFL start since 1995. While that may have been his only win as a starter so far, he has made big plays, adding a level of explosiveness passing that the Browns had not seen this season before Sanders took over the offense.

Through five games, Sanders has passed for 769 yards and five touchdowns. As the Browns’ season is coming to a close, every game Sanders plays in is a chance for him to become the franchise quarterback. Whether it be leading the huddle or driving the offense down the field, Sanders’ confidence will help him solidify himself as an NFL starter beyond 2025.

