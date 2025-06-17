Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Shares Mic'd Up Moment With New Teammate

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed off their new bond in a social media clip released by the Browns, causing some fans to speculate that the former Colorado Buffaloes star must be Cleveland's starting quarterback.

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up minicamp last week, but a new video featuring tight end David Njoku "mic'd up," posted by the Browns' social media staff, has caught the attention of Colorado football fans.

Many believe the clip quietly revealed where former Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders stands in the team’s unofficial depth chart.

In the video, Njoku begins his day by joking with the quarterbacks on the field, shouting, “Joe Flacco! Flacco! Flaccmania.”

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) and quarterback Joe Flacco (15) share a moment during practice at NFL minicamp, T
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) and quarterback Joe Flacco (15) share a moment during practice at NFL minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Followed by a dap-up with Kenny Pickett: “That’s a great name.”

Pickett replied, “You like it?”

Njoku laughed: “Kenny Pickett—Kenny Pickett.”

Next was Sanders.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders heads inside after practice at NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea,
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders heads inside after practice at NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Njoku stood beside him as Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave walked up and offered a compliment to Sanders while poking fun at Njoku:

“Your placement is just outstanding—if we could just get a tight end to catch it at some point.”

Njoku smiled and looked to Sanders: “Just throw it up to me. I’m gonna take care of the rest.”

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) comes down with the ball during practice at NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 202
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) comes down with the ball during practice at NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The exchange continued with a moment of friendly banter.

Sanders playfully warned Njoku, “You better not put that blick up if you score. You see coach got on you.”

Njoku didn’t miss a beat: “On you, not me. I didn’t do that. I slam it. You be playing with the Browns. You know what I do. On Madden, yeah.”

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field during mini camp at CrossCount
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The two shared a laugh and a friendly nudge.

Later, Sanders told Njoku he wanted them to line up together for reps.

“You want me to get in with you? That’s all you gotta tell me. Just say that,” Njoku replied.

“Hey, I’m with you. Just tell me you like me.”

The segment, while brief, showcased a few subtle dynamics: camaraderie, growing chemistry, and the comfort level Sanders is already displaying with veterans on the roster.

While the clip didn’t show further interactions with the other quarterbacks—and it’s easy to write off these moments as casual banter—fans online were quick to connect the dots.

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One user commented, “You can tell who QB1 is by just watching this.”

Another added, “No player of Njoku’s caliber is consistently talking to a fourth-string QB if he’s not making legitimate noise within the organization.”

That fan speculation reflects a larger point made by ESPN Cleveland’s Chris Oldach, who said on air:

“You can’t fool the players. You can’t fool the locker room. The players are going to know who the best guy is. It might not be a thing today, but the locker room’s opinion will be a thing on Sept. 7.”

While coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that an official quarterback depth chart is far from set, all signs suggest Sanders is earning trust early.

His play in OTAs and minicamp has drawn praise, but this moment with Njoku adds a new layer to his early NFL story: respect from veterans, trust from coaches, and a clear sense of belonging in the locker room.

With training camp looming, the quarterback competition in Cleveland remains the intrigue of the NFL off-season.

And moments like these could be a subtle indication that Sanders may already be winning where it counts most—in the hearts of his teammates.

