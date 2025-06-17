Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Shares Mic'd Up Moment With New Teammate
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up minicamp last week, but a new video featuring tight end David Njoku "mic'd up," posted by the Browns' social media staff, has caught the attention of Colorado football fans.
Many believe the clip quietly revealed where former Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders stands in the team’s unofficial depth chart.
In the video, Njoku begins his day by joking with the quarterbacks on the field, shouting, “Joe Flacco! Flacco! Flaccmania.”
Followed by a dap-up with Kenny Pickett: “That’s a great name.”
Pickett replied, “You like it?”
Njoku laughed: “Kenny Pickett—Kenny Pickett.”
Next was Sanders.
Njoku stood beside him as Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave walked up and offered a compliment to Sanders while poking fun at Njoku:
“Your placement is just outstanding—if we could just get a tight end to catch it at some point.”
Njoku smiled and looked to Sanders: “Just throw it up to me. I’m gonna take care of the rest.”
The exchange continued with a moment of friendly banter.
Sanders playfully warned Njoku, “You better not put that blick up if you score. You see coach got on you.”
Njoku didn’t miss a beat: “On you, not me. I didn’t do that. I slam it. You be playing with the Browns. You know what I do. On Madden, yeah.”
The two shared a laugh and a friendly nudge.
Later, Sanders told Njoku he wanted them to line up together for reps.
“You want me to get in with you? That’s all you gotta tell me. Just say that,” Njoku replied.
“Hey, I’m with you. Just tell me you like me.”
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
The segment, while brief, showcased a few subtle dynamics: camaraderie, growing chemistry, and the comfort level Sanders is already displaying with veterans on the roster.
While the clip didn’t show further interactions with the other quarterbacks—and it’s easy to write off these moments as casual banter—fans online were quick to connect the dots.
One user commented, “You can tell who QB1 is by just watching this.”
Another added, “No player of Njoku’s caliber is consistently talking to a fourth-string QB if he’s not making legitimate noise within the organization.”
That fan speculation reflects a larger point made by ESPN Cleveland’s Chris Oldach, who said on air:
“You can’t fool the players. You can’t fool the locker room. The players are going to know who the best guy is. It might not be a thing today, but the locker room’s opinion will be a thing on Sept. 7.”
While coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear that an official quarterback depth chart is far from set, all signs suggest Sanders is earning trust early.
His play in OTAs and minicamp has drawn praise, but this moment with Njoku adds a new layer to his early NFL story: respect from veterans, trust from coaches, and a clear sense of belonging in the locker room.
With training camp looming, the quarterback competition in Cleveland remains the intrigue of the NFL off-season.
And moments like these could be a subtle indication that Sanders may already be winning where it counts most—in the hearts of his teammates.