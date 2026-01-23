Jordan Seaton’s Potential NIL Price Tag Made His Exit Inevitable For Colorado

As strong an offseason as the Colorado Buffaloes have had, it doesn’t soften the blow of losing five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton to the transfer portal. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff may never have had a realistic chance to retain him this year.

According to Fox8 sports reporter Garland Gillen, Seaton’s NIL earnings are estimated at $4–5 million after entering the transfer portal. For context, On3 reported that Seaton’s NIL valuation peaked at $1.7 million last year with the Buffaloes. His On3 valuation is not his exact earnings but instead an estimation of his potential value, taking social media followers into account.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA

The gap between Seaton’s market value and what Colorado could offer made retaining him unlikely, and his late entry into the portal suggested the program wasn’t close to matching his increased value.

The college football landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade, and NIL deals have made retaining top talent like Seaton even more difficult. On top of the financial challenges, Seaton is a top 2027 NFL Draft prospect, while the Buffaloes are coming off a three-win season.

Seaton’s departure highlights the uphill battle Colorado faces in competing for elite players in the NIL era. Replacing a player of his caliber will be one of the biggest tests of Coach Sanders’ rebuilding efforts.

Could Deion Sanders Have Prevented Jordan Seaton’s Transfer?

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA

The odds of Seaton staying at Colorado were always slim, especially with more than half the roster entering the transfer portal this offseason.

That level of turnover forced Sanders and his staff into roster triage mode. Rebuilding the defense and essentially starting over at wide receiver quickly became top priorities.

While NIL has reshaped recruiting across the sport, Colorado’s on-field results also loom large.

The Buffaloes have gone 16–21 over the past three seasons under Sanders. With Seaton projected to enter the NFL Draft after next year, a move to a more stable, winning program felt increasingly inevitable.

The reported increase in Seaton’s NIL value only added to the challenge. With so many roster needs to address, Colorado was unlikely to match the financial commitment required.

It wasn’t a lack of interest, but the reality of spreading resources across an entire rebuild.

Seaton’s departure reflects the reality of rebuilding in modern college football. With limited flexibility and competing priorities, Sanders may never have been in a position to retain a talent of Seaton’s caliber, regardless of the approach.

Losing Jordan Seaton Highlights Colorado’s NIL Retention Struggles

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA

The Buffaloes’ rebuild under Sanders has faced plenty of obstacles, but losing Seaton is a particularly tough blow. He was one of the few players deeply committed to Sanders, a talent in the mold of Travis Hunter who could have been a cornerstone for the program.

Seaton’s decision to enter the transfer portal—and potentially join programs like Texas, LSU, Miami, or Oregon—highlights the challenge Colorado faces in keeping elite talent. Considering the team’s rough season and the opportunities presented by NIL, his move is understandable.

His exit leaves a gaping hole on the offensive line, forcing Sanders and his staff to adjust their plans to protect redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. Beyond immediate game-day considerations, his presence was key to developing Lewis and anchoring the offensive line.

Without Seaton, Colorado must now rely on younger players and new additions to step up far sooner than anticipated. The departure also highlights a larger issue for the Buffaloes: retaining top-tier talent in an era dominated by the transfer portal and NIL deals.

Finding a replacement of Seaton’s caliber won’t be easy, and the path to stability on offense just got significantly steeper. For Sanders, keeping the rebuild on track will require creativity, patience, and perhaps a bit of luck.