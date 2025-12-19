Colorado Buffaloes Lose Former 4-Star Wide Receiver To Transfer Portal

One of the Colorado Buffaloes' most versatile offensive playmakers from the past two seasons will enter the college football transfer portal when it opens next month.

Fresh off a somewhat disappointing 2025 campaign, wide receiver/running back Dre'lon Miller announced Friday that he'll look for opportunities elsewhere. The former four-star prospect was set to play a major role in Colorado's offense this past season, but he ultimately struggled to find his groove.

"Colorado will always be part of my story," the sophomore wrote on X. "Thank you to Coach Prime, the staff, my teammates, and everyone in Boulder who believes in me and pushed me to grow on and off the field. Wearing black and gold taught me how to lead, and how to show up when it matters."

After tallying 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2024, Miller closed his second year in Boulder with 20 catches for 158 yards and one touchdown. He transitioned to running back midway through the year, totaling 134 rushing yards on 46 carries.

Considering his difficult 2025 season and the uncertainties surrounding the arrival of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Miller's decision comes as little surprise.

"After a lot of prayer and reflection, I've decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue the next chapter of my journey," Miller wrote. "This isn't goodbye with regret, it's goodbye with gratitude. My biggest thank you is dedicated to my family, who has always shown up for me in both big and small moments, and it is with their support that I can be confident about my next step forward. I'm forever thankful."

Miller becomes the 16th Colorado player to enter the transfer portal this offseason and the second wide receiver, joining Omarion Miller.

Updated List of Colorado Players Heading to Transfer Portal

As of this writing, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has lost five players to the transfer portal on Friday alone.

Safety TJ Branch

Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis

Cornerback Noah King

Cornerback Teon Parks

Linebacker Mantrez Walker

Safety Terrance Love

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Wide receiver Omarion Miller

Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain

Offensive lineman Carde Smith

Defensive end Alexander McPherson

Offensive lineman Tyler Brown

Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot

Defensive tackle Christian Hudson

Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas

Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller

The lone transfer portal window of the offseason is set for Jan. 2-16.