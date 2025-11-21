Buffs Beat

Brett Bartolone Reveals Approach To Colorado's Play-Calling Duties

For the first time since taking over offensive play-calling duties from Pat Shurmur, Colorado Buffaloes tight ends coach Brett Bartolone opened up on his new role and working with coach Deion Sanders. Colorado will host Arizona State on Saturday.

Jack Carlough

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now entering his third game as the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive play-caller, Brett Bartolone believes it still comes down to execution and improving on early downs.

Bartolone, who also serves as the Buffs' tight ends coach, took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur earlier this month and has so far produced 39 points in two games. True freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis impressed under Bartolone's direction against West Virginia, and the two are now preparing for Saturday's test against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Earlier this week, Bartolone opened up on his new role while appearing on "Coach Prime's Playbook."

"From a preparation standpoint, not much has changed," Bartolone told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean. "You know the players that you've had, you know the scheme that you have. As always, as a coach, it's about putting the players in the best possible position to succeed. That's just something that I've constantly been thinking about over these last couple of weeks."

Brett Bartolone Receiving Full Support

Brett Bartolone Approach Colorado Play-Calling Duties Pat Shurmur Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Buffaloes Football Offense Prime
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Bartolone, who served as coach Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Jackson State in 2022, added that his fellow staff members have been supportive of the mid-season transition. Change was needed after Colorado's 53-7 loss at Utah on Oct. 25, and Bartolone's experience made him a clear choice for the role.

"The offensive staff has been a tremendous help and everyone has really just come along and has been there in their role and been super supportive of the whole deal," Bartolone said. "Now we got to execute a little better and we got to win."

Brett Bartolone Approach Colorado Play-Calling Duties Pat Shurmur Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Buffaloes Football Offense Prime
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Bartolone will lead Lewis into his second career start against a talented Arizona State defense. The 3-7 Buffs had an extra week to prepare during their second bye, but will again have plenty to prove.

"For us — not just Julian, but from an offensive standpoint — it just comes down to straight execution," Bartolone said. "There's a lot of things we need to get better at from a fundamental standpoint. Everyone may think that during a bye week it's X's and O's, and that's definitely a part of it, but we got to execute better... There's a million things that we got to work on from a fundamental standpoint."

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Hit With Unfortunate News Following First NFL Game

MORE: Kenny Dillingham Opens Up About Deion Sanders’ Tough Year At Colorado

MORE: What Myles Garrett's Candid Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

Julian Lewis Set For Second Career Start

Brett Bartolone Approach Colorado Play-Calling Duties Pat Shurmur Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Buffaloes Football Offense Prime
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

With Bartolone calling plays, all eyes will be on Lewis throughout his second career start and his first at Folsom Field on Saturday. After throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia, Lewis stayed in Boulder during the bye week to study film and prepare for the 7-3 Sun Devils.

Colorado's Senior Day game against Arizona State will kick off at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football