Julian Lewis Recruiting 5-Star Prospects To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes
New Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis is already calling some shots.
The Buffs had a wave of recruiting prospects flock to Boulder this past weekend, and Lewis did some bonding to help secure these future stars. The freshman hosted a group of recruits at his house this past weekend to hang out and get to know them, according to five-star edge rusher Jake Kreul in a recent interview with DNVR.
Lewis knows the twists and turns of the recruiting trail better than anyone in the country. The native of Carrollton, Georgia, was a five-star prospect who initially committed to the USC Trojans until flipping to coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in November 2024.
He's locked in a battle with dual-threat Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter to succeed NFL-bound quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Lewis earned first-team reps during Colorado's spring game last month and has made it a point to engage with his newfound community and teammates early and often.
As quarterback, Sanders was often a major reason for transfers and recruits to come to Boulder. Along with the obvious connection between him and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the Jackson State Tigers, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was acquired partly due to Sanders' social media campaign.
Lewis is looking to follow suit, establishing connections with a list of visitors that includes Kreul, five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews and four-star running back KJ Edwards.
Kreul also had high marks for DNVR on the wave of support he felt from Colorado's fanbase.
"Oh my gosh, I did not know Colorado had that many fans," Kreul said. "That fanbase is so strong, they are so dedicated to winning, and with that behind what Coach Prime is doing, these next few years, they might shock the world."
In this stretch of the video, defensive end Arden Walker can be spotted trying to work his recruiting magic yet again, commenting, "Bro just come on home lol." Walker has long pulled double duty as one of the Buffs' best player-recruiters.
Listed at 6-3 and 230 pounds, Kreul's skills on the edge guided him to pristine recruiting status at IMG Academy last season. He rostered for both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl in 2024.
Coach Prime has established a bit of a pipeline from IMG to Boulder over the past 18 months, starting with five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, then walk-on Cash Cleveland. Two teammates at Kreul's position, four-star London Merritt and three-star Alexander McPherson, have committed to Colorado this offseason.
The Buffs must beat out some national powerhouses to attain Kreul's services. Ranked as the country's No. 4 defensive end and No. 31 overall prospect by 247Sports composite, he's set to visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators later this summer.
While Colorado may not check off every box on the recruiting list this cycle, Kreul appears intrigued by the avid fanbase and freshman quarterback Lewis's open arms. Lewis is working hard to captain the Buffs to a better future, for both stars on the perimeter and in the trenches.