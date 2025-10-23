Kaidon Salter’s Latest NIL Deal Puts Him in Elite Company With Jeremiah Smith
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter announced earlier this week that he has partnered with 7-Eleven's "Always Open" campaign. In a video posted on his Instagram account, Salter advertised the campaign's 2025 clothing collection and a current 20 percent-off sale.
Other notable athletes who've partnered with "Always Open" include Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion and Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase.
The exact details of Salter's new name, image and likeness (NIL) deal are unknown, but the veteran quarterback has taken full advantage of some off-field opportunities in Boulder. Salter, whose NIL valuation was at about $700,000 as of April (per College Sports Network), is also signed with credit union Meritrust Colorado.
Kaidon Salter's Impact At Colorado
Outside of the NIL space, Salter has seemingly found his rhythm on the field as Colorado enters its final five regular season games. The former Liberty transfer threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns against the Iowa State Cyclones most recently and could be in line for continued success moving forward.
“(If) you're looking at your teammates and they looking at you crazy and they looking at you sideways, you got to fix that," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said of Salter after the Iowa State win. "He took responsibility. We had a meeting, and I challenged certain guys to step their game up. He said, 'This is the way I played.' That's on me. I'm gonna play better. And he did, so I'm happy for him."
Prior to Iowa State, Salter has only 119 passing yards against the BYU Cougars and threw three interceptions against the TCU Horned Frogs. But his most recent performance against Iowa State has many feeling optimistic about Salter's future.
"It was amazing," Salter said. "It's a rough season we've been having, and we got a bye week. It's way better going into a bye week with a win instead of a loss and just having it out of your mind. Like I said, overall, I felt like we went out there and we executed the game plan. We can always get better, but a win is a win. I'm just excited that we got this one."
Deion Sanders' Stance On NIL
At Big 12 media days earlier this year, "Coach Prime" addressed the changing NIL landscape in college football and made a plea for "equality" across the sport.
"All you have to do is look at the playoffs and see what those teams spent, and you understand darn near well why they're in the playoffs," Sanders said. "It's kind of hard to compete with somebody that's giving $25, $30 million to a freshman class. It's crazy. We're not complaining... But what's going on right now don't make sense."
Fresh off a major NIL move, Salter and the Buffs will face the Utah Utes on Saturday.