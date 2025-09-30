Buffs Beat

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Kavian Bryant Reveals Impression of Colorado, Deion Sanders

Five-star quarterback Kavian Bryant visited Colorado this past weekend and left impressed with coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes program. The top 2027 recruit said the trip gave him a clear sense of the team’s culture and energy.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes may have fallen to the BYU Cougars on Saturday night, but coach Deion Sanders still managed to score with several high-profile recruits in attendance.

Five-star 2027 quarterback Kavian Bryant from Westwood High School in Palestine, Texas, was the biggest name in Boulder this past weekend. He was part of a strong group of visitors, but perhaps the most important one for the Colorado football program.

One of the nation’s top recruits, Bryant left Boulder with plenty to think about. The five-star talent told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that his visit with Sanders and the Buffaloes made a strong impression.

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“After being on campus and getting to be around the coaches and staff, being in that atmosphere, they are high on my list,” Bryant said. “It’s exciting to know that they believe I’m a good fit. Coach Prime told me that I’m his type of quarterback and that he loves my mentality and my poise in the pocket. I thought that was pretty cool coming from him.”

Moments like this serve as a reminder that Sanders has the Buffaloes on the radar for some of the country’s top players.

What Bryant Said About His Colorado Visit

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bryant would be a really big get for Sanders as he looks to turn Colorado into a perennial contender in the Big 12 Conference. They already have former high-profile recruit Julian Lewis in the building and in development as he looks to start next season. 

If Colorado can get Bryant to commit, it’s a big win for the program. It would keep the energy rolling in Boulder. 

The five-star quarterback said the visit gave him a clear sense of the program’s culture and energy.

“Meeting with Coach Prime and his staff was probably the highlight,” Bryant told Rivals. “The atmosphere of the game was great. Unfortunately they came out on the losing side. The energy was amazing.”

Beyond the atmosphere, Bryant also came away impressed with Sanders’ approach to coaching and developing players.

“Prime is always transparent and will shoot it to you straight,” Bryant said. “My parents really respect that about him and we love how he puts the emphasis on the quarterback in their offense. Coach Prime has been through it before — not only as a player, but as a coach and dad as well.”

Whether or not he ultimately commits, Bryant’s visit shows that Colorado is very much on the radar for top talent in the 2027 class.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What Bryant Committing to Colorado Would Mean

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bryant committing to the Buffaloes would have a big impact on Lewis, who is set to be the program’s full-time starter next season. 

Could Bryant eventually succeed Lewis? Maybe, but when you’re a five-star recruit and the No. 2 quarterback in your own class, that’s not very realistic.

Still, adding Bryant would put more pressure on Lewis to step up and perform right away. His limited action against Delaware showed there’s room for growth, as he looked a bit overwhelmed early on.

For Sanders, Bryant could be the kind of quarterback who takes Colorado to new heights in the Big 12. 

With Shedeur Sanders off to the NFL, it’s clear how important stability at the position is. Bryant would provide that, while also bringing plenty of excitement for the fanbase.

The big question now is whether Sanders can sell Bryant on the vision. Colorado will be competing with SMU, Texas Tech, Florida State, and Texas for his commitment. 

At this point, it’s all about whether Sanders can convince Bryant to make Boulder his next home.

