BYU Cougars Troll Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes After Road Win
The Colorado Buffaloes fell to the BYU Cougars on Saturday night by a final score of 24-21. This is the second time the Cougars have knocked off the Buffaloes in the past six games dating back to the Alamo Bowl in December of last year.
After the game on Saturday, BYU was seen dancing in the locker room to former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders’s rap song, “Perfect Timing.”
BYU Plays "Perfect Timing" During Postgame Celebration
BYU safety Raider Damuni went on Instagram live in the Cougars locker room after their 24-21 win. The BYU team was celebrating by blasting “Perfect Timing.” Here’s the video of it below.
Shedeur Sanders was Colorado’s starting quarterback in 2023 and 2024. In his two seasons in Boulder, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He hold the FBS record for the best career completion percentage for a quarterback at 71.8 percent.
Sanders’s best season was in 2024. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Heading into the NFL Draft, many thought Sanders would be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the first or second round. He ended up falling all the way to the fifth round, where he would be selected by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders is currently the third string quarterback in Cleveland behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.
Colorado Falls to 2-3 in 2025
Saturday night’s game against the BYU Cougars got off to a great start for Deion Sanders and his team. The Buffaloes went up 14-0 in the first half. Quarterback Kaidon Salter was making plays with both his arm and legs.
BYU stormed back in the second half, outscoring Colorado 24-7 to end the game with the 24-21 win. Salter ended the game going 11/16 passing for 119 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The one interception came on the Buffaloes last drive late in the fourth quarter while they were trying to either tie or win the game.
Salter put his dual-threat ability on display, rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown.
With this home loss, Colorado drops to 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in Big 12 conference play. Things won’t get easier for “Coach Prime” as the Buffaloes now travel to take on the 3-1 TCU Horned Frogs. This is the site where Deion Sanders made his debut as Colorado coach in 2023.
In this game, Colorado shocked the college football world, beating the Horned Frogs in their building by a final score of 45-42.
Colorado hopes that they can create some of the same magic as the second half of their season nears. Will they be able to pick up their first Big 12 conference win of the season and get back to .500 this year?