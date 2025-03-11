Las Vegas Geno Smith Trade Change NFL Draft Plan? Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Fit
In a huge NFL Free Agency move, the Las Vegas Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.
Las Vegas, new coach Pete Carroll and new minority owner Tom Brady have been linked to Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. How does the Smith move change the Raiders' draft plan?
Sanders is an expected first round draft pick and Las Vegas has the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders needed to fill a void at quarterback for 2025 and adding Smith, who reunites with former Seahawks coach Carroll, is in instant plug-and-play starter. However, Smith is 35 years old in October and the Raiders could look to the future of the position with their first round pick.
It's a dream scenario for an NFL rookie - to learn and back up one of the most experienced veterans in Smith while gaining needed professional reps, without dealing with the pressure of starting right away.
If Sanders is still available when the Raiders pick at No. 6, he could be a perfect fit.
In 2024, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record finishing with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and named the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, an annual award given to the top college quarterback.
“If you’re not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me,” Sanders said at the combine with a smile. "You should know history repeats itself over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so there should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me.”
Another interesting connection is, Sanders has a relationship with the NFL legend Brady.
“Tom Brady, he’s an all-time great,” Sanders said at the NFL Combine. “Being able to have that resource, being able to have that person I’m able to talk to and call whenever I’m having questions about the game, he’s able to relate to it, because he did it at the highest level. It’s truly amazing. I’m thankful for that.”
Possibly the stars align and Sanders will take his talents to the bright lights of Las Vegas in 2025.
However, there is no guarantee that Sanders will still be on the draft board when Las Vegas picks at No. 6. Also, the Raiders could choose to address a different position of need with their first round pick and focus on "win-now mode" with Smith under center.
NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper discussed the situation on 'First Draft' on if Las Vegas will use their first round selection on a position other than quarterback.
“I don’t know what they’re going to do. If Shedeur is there, and there’s no guarantee he will be? That’s going to be really interesting,” Kiper Jr. said. “For me, I’ve got to believe, I’m kind of with you, Field (Yates). Even though I’m a Shedeur guy, I would kind of feel right now they would go away from Shedeur.”
The Raiders have a month and a half to decide. The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Sanders' draft stock is highly-debated after the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, when reports emerged that Sanders demonstrated "brash" and "arrogant" behavior towards a team that has a first round pick. In his public media interviews at the NFL Combine, Sanders' attitude was confident yet polite and kind. Sanders received the support from many analysts and scouts around the league who refuted his behavior.
Dad and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur discussed the NFL draft "hate" on Shedeur Sanders' podcast "2Legendary."
"Why are you the only kid they are hating on?" Sanders said. "Why are you the only kid in the draft, potential first picks or whatever pick, that they hate on? Why are you the only one?"
"Because you are Prime Time," replied Shedeur.
"No, it's because they want you to slide to their team. It's (all) games. But we know the game, we are Sanders, baby!" said Deion.
Sanders did not work out at the combine but will compete at Colorado's Pro Day in Boulder. Surely, NFL scouts from Las Vegas will be there.