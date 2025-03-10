Why Jerry Jeudy Wants Cleveland Browns To Draft Cam Ward Over Travis Hunter
Will the Cleveland Browns draft former Colorado Buffaloes two-way player Travis Hunter? The Browns have the No. 2 overall selection in the draft and have a roster full of needs, including glaring holes at quarterback, receiver, offensive tackle and running back.
Hunter visited the team's facility in Cleveland for a top-30 visit, along with Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and Colorado teammate quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
With so many needs, Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has a tough decision to make. If Berry called Browns star receiver Jerry Jeudy, and asked if they should draft Hunter or former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, what would Jeudy decide?
"I'm telling him we got to get a QB, man," Jeudy said to Kay Adams. "We've got to get a quarterback. We've got to get a guy that's going to sling that thing. That's the piece that we're missing. We need a quarterback that's going to give us the ball, that's going to win games for us. And that's what we need right now."
The expectation is the wide receiver/defensive back Hunter and Ward will both be drafted in the top-5 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jeudy picking Ward over Hunter is not a surprise as Jeudy would benefit majorly from an elite quarterback joining the team. The Browns quarterback situation is currently murky and uncertain after the Deshaun Watson acquisition failed. Watson is expected to miss the entire 2025 season after re-rupturing his Achilles last season.
Despite the quarterback carousel, Jeudy is fresh off his first Pro Bowl season, finishing with career high statistics with 90 receptions for 1,229 yards.
The Heisman Trophy winner Hunter can become the Buffaloes' first top-five draft pick since Michael Westbrook was selected No. 4 back in the 1995 NFL Draft. All five teams inside the top five have a need for Hunters' position, at receiver or cornerback. Hunter would like to play both positions in the NFL.
“I can do everything for real. I can do anything in a football field,” Hunter said at the 2025 NFL Combine. “If they say I’m coming in as a corner, I’m gonna say I can work for receiver.”
Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. As a defender, he recorded 36 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
There is no doubt that Cleveland needs help on offense - the Browns finished last in the NFL, averaging just 15.2 points a game in 2024.
Hunter chose not to work out at the 2025 NFL combine but is expected to participate in Colorado's Pro Day in Boulder. Likely, the Browns will have all eyes on that event.
Cleveland could look at Ward or Sanders for their solution to the quarterback problem in the NFL Draft. However, Cleveland could also turn to a veteran in NFL Free Agency, like Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones or Aaron Rodgers.
"It probably goes without saying that - we have to have consistent availability and consistent performance at the QB position," Berry said at the NFL Combine. "That's something that's been elusive for us for the past couple seasons. That's something that we have to be able to fix and remedy."
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.